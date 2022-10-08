Laura Jo Crabtree and Robert Alexander Powell

Amber M. Martin and

Christopher S. Bowling

Emily Nicole Mudrack and Christopher Gerald Cruser

Kayla Nicole Frederick and Jacob Douglas Cordell

Michael Alexander Meraz and Autumn Marie Voirol

Alyssa Nicole Turner and Anthony Wayne Filosa

Destiny Pirtle and Lorenzo Martin

Emily Danielle Smith and Seth King

Andrew Lomont and Kristen Haff

Shelley Renee Lapsley and Lorenzo A. Lapsley

Quinn Michael Cook and Kennedey Mae Schmidt

George M. Widman and Abby N. Bolanos Cortes

Bianca Patrice Travier and Javarcus Lamar Chaney

Matthew Stiles and Ashlynn Koehlinger

Teryn Lynn Kline and Andrew Scott Lunsford

Kimbely Barnes and Jeffery Spillers

Megan Christine Radziewicz and Aung Zaw Lin

Sierra Ann Jacobs and

Daymon Ray Marlowe

Emma S. Kuchenbrod and Robert Eugene Powell

Timothy Scott Wallace and Tonnia Sue Cruz

Felicia Marie Lynn Carney and Chad Joel Grover

Ashley Ann Waite and Kevin Lee Turner

Kelly Elizabeth Dwire and Thomas Henry Hall

Kristie Barbier and Jesse Owen

Haley Marie Evans and Zion Omari Tinsley

Alexah Paige Kohrman and Caleb Theodore Hackley

Kaitlyn Michelle Hinrichs and Cameron Joseph Logan

Andrew Michael Cicero II and Rhianna Lothamer

Monique Chantell Rogers-

Williams and Aaron Josiah Williams

Jesus Emanuel Carranza Matute and Karen Elisa Calix Lopez

Richard William Walter and Leah Ann Fletcher

April Dawn Bates and

Samuel Paul Brinson

Garrett Jackson Leeper and Alexis Leigh Alday

Alexander Duane Moore and Madison Yenser

Monica Ellen Powers and Tyler Ross Klingenberger

Paul P. Lengacher and Kanoshia Schwartz

Marcus Deangelo Felker and Aakira Emani Jones-Wright

Enos L. Schmucker and

Debra L. Miller

David Harold Lovett and Shirley Ann Clark

Jenna Joy Rollins and Dylan Cole Hignite

Andrew Taylor Lambert and Kathleen Margaret Short

Logan Alexis Gillie and Brenden Michael Litchfield

Joe Anthony Edwards and Brianna Mone Showman

Justin Douglas Eakright and Nicole Ann Sliger

Kaila Jo Parrish and Colton Richard Gustin

Brandon Lee Nichols and Amaya Amore’ Williams

Gregory Max Whitenack and Tina Marie Munn

Barbara Jo Potts and Michael Odell King Sr.

Briley Lynn Hogle and Alex Spake

Austin Jay Jeffrey and Joshua Kalen Fultz

Hailey Ann Brenneman and Manuel Moreno

Dale Steven Hood and Casey Allen Keener

Rachel Kay Bennett and Kyle Justin Kelley

Jackson Robert Birkenbeul and Peyton Raye Wilson

Mark Thomas Sickafoose and Heather Lyn

McCulloch

Robert Filipucci and Anna Matlack

Lauren Elizabeth Siler and Keegan Thomas Gura

Akoni Lorin Malulani Harris and Taryn Leigh

Horstmeyer

Brianna Rose Addair and Angelo Martinez Villanueva

Ashley Camille Sholl and Daniel Lee Whittle

Jessica Celin Griggs and Joshua James Tengelitsch

Mitchell Robert Carlson and Michelle Renee Douglas

John Robert Hooley and Chelsea Renee Brown

Marissa Nicole Napper and David Kim Stapleton II

Daniel Edward Schwandt and Emily Kathleen Bird

Cheyenne Lavine and Dylan Austin Rassman

Taylor Alan Garton and Jessica Ann Miller

Kasey Glen Deardroff and Brianna Grace Lee

Deborah Louise Hesting and Michael James Proebstle

Benjamin Russell Ott and Mary Jane Greuter

Nichole Jimenez and

Matthew Morgan

Clyde A. White and Sheri M. Pressler

Jenna Marie Shine and Jason Alan Bracht

Ashley Marie Worl and

Michael James Berna II

Brock Bishop and Anika Hoffer

Dawn Michell Scheuman and Jack Alan Holm

Jessica Lynn Coats and

Bailey Jacob Cline

Scott Alexander Shifflett and Courtney Elaine Stover

Allie Elizabeth Coons and Alec Fredrick Ramsey

Maria Christine Mettler and Noah Winston Stephens

Benjamin Douglas Eyink and Jessica Lynn Thornton

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.