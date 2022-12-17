Lynda Weese and Ewing Munson Fry

Heather M. Tinkham and Robert D. Bliven Sr.

Colton Conrad and Naevenya Moore

Anna Margaret Kuhmichel and Christopher Michael Kohrman

Curtis D. Krugh and Caroline N. Hoeppner

Sierra K. Bartholomew and J’Shaun Dupri Holliday

Clinton Thomas Goggans and Traci Deetta Young

Cindy Jean Staples and Daniel Harold Hopper

Alma Diaz and Francisco Javier Solis

Samjhana Laxmi Sen and Abhishek Sharma

Katarina Leigh Dibiasio and Kyle Daniel Zabarsky

LaFarrah Bell and Elton Hudson

Kirk Alan Tolliver and Donna Elaine Rowland

Kyle J. Ball and Alivia Jimenez

Casey Ann Bunner and Gage Keldon Barone

Bret Steven Bloom and Amila Esmerovic

Samuel A. Barron and Cameo Farias

Erik Manfredo Pivaral Mijangos and Mirian Noemi Oliva Cordero

Frederick L. Ray and Emily Jordan Wright

Jamaine Devon Brooks and Chelci Renee Johnson

Emma Marie Mach and Seth Allonzo Kiefer

Katie Marie Claxton and Marcos Perez

Jessie Ray Gilchriest and Amber Brianna Rowen

Rebecka Rose Roberts and Alexander Scott Kastner

Elvia Magali Duque and Isaac Zachary Crooks

Jaquelin Quintana Alcantara and Cesar Torrijos Rodriguez

Gloria Liliana Alfonso Rodriguez and Luis Alfredo Machado Suarez

Elder Mitzael Del Cid Chajon and Angel Maria Rojas

Tamara Janeen Hiett and Alton Damon Fry

Caitlin Ann Beirne and Conner William Sharrett

Khun Win Soe and Pay Po

Taylor Shyann Lahr and Matthew Bruce Irwin

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.