Aaron Lee Cox and Aubrey Love Schroeder
Angel Manuel Bonal Gonzalez and Dayanara Ortiz Rosario
Ever Augusto Escobar Cetino and Marlin Madai Suchite Paredes
Emma Rose Elwell and Luke Thomas Mungovan
Brooke Angela Tiedge and Matthew Douglas Hartman
Chad Bodkin and Jessica Thornton
Kira Melissa Witte and Deon Joseph Clark
Eric Allen Robison and Chelsea Elizabeth Harmeyer
Alexis Rose McEwen-Saya and Joseph Michael Brown
Elizabeth Clare Romary and Aaron Micah Wendt
Mary Margaret Davis and Carl William Kindy
Brittany Andrea Martin and Darrion Lashawn Bright Sr.
Jeffrey Allen Hartsock and Emese Bacsiszta
Amanda Singh and Courtney Veazey
Blanca Leonor Molina Curillo and Alexander Diaz Ariza
Michael John Day and Jodi K. Daum
Nicole Linette Krouse and Adam Dean Hall
Nai Saing and Mi Khin Wai
Chelsea Niemeyer and Mitchell Richter
Michael Paul Hodgini and Volha Zavarotnaya
Emmanuel Green and Cecilia Sandoval Garrido
David J. Bates and Ashley E. Fruchey
Somsavanh Phommachanh and Philavanh Choummany
Mariah Kay Rhymer and Brandon Tyler White
Codie Cheyenne Lovelady and Nicholas Alan Prodonovich
Misty Roque and Sergio Luis Reyes
Lisa A. Wente and William D. Lumm
Brian Lee Graber and Denise Renee Schmucker
Lance Allen Turner and Jennifer Schmitz
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.