Jose Filiberto Santos Hernandez and Nallely Berenice Carias Reynoso

Micah Joseph Lackland and Tanya Ann Pickett

Lauren Nicole Blythe and Jackson Stringer

Andrea Danelle Brooks and Matthew Bryce Robinson

Jessica L. Taylor and

Samuel O. Mathews

Ryan David Kosmoski and Breanne Elaine Novinger

Eugene William Glaze Jr. and Karon Messman

Anthony Ray Crathin Jr. and Michelle Cathrine Mansfield

James Welty Roth and Julia Ann Blessing

Oscar Eduardo Narvaez and Cindy Marcela Cojo Camacho

Kody Kieler and Ellen Mensch

Madison Taylor Horton and Austin Patrick David Roberson

Brit Demarco Scott and Etta Renett Walker

Kellie D’Lynn Hill-Hicks and Landis Tremaine Kelsaw

Hailey Renee Ross and Connor Frederick Gemlick

Skylar Morgan Sowders and Gabriel Angel Soto Rodriguez

Aaron John Vogt and Erin Elizabeth Adair

Zachary Studebaker and Erika Esterline

Christine Collette Taylor and Jordan Tyler Southwick

Dragan Miljkovic and Izudina Plavulj

Gavin Reece Hussey and Madeline Munro Martin

Nicole Jean Parker and Shannon Maurice Murphy

Marcus James Hill and Ka Shay Latrice Bowens

Terra Thomas and Sharmain Smith

Mark Till and Kaytlen Tester

Lisa Marie Riemke and Darryl Ray Creech

Jonas M. Graber and Janell Graber

Caroline Elizabeth Chin and Lee Aaron Bender

Stanley M. Koehl and Jena L. Swain

Megan Elizabeth Westendorf and John Logan Daniel

Therese Marie Vachon and Michael Anthony Piercefield

Andrew Thomas Foster and Aimee Ruth Lajom

Ju Be and Wah He Da Be

Reva Rhymer and Nicholas Henderson

Darius D’Val Darling and Chloe Chante Brooks

Demi Panagopoulos and Tyler Kissinger

Seth Robert Gross and Amber Marie Daring

Daniel Garcia Garcia and Isela Villanueva Hernandez

Bradley Glen Gump and Mary Catherine Shipley

Daniel Peter Schenkel and Kayley O’Connor Colvin

Trevor Scott Woudema and Jaci Marie Brandon

Abbi Stephens and Trever Scovel

Jalisa Rush and David Evans

Jimmy Lee Stinson II and Kelcey Ann Raleigh

Isaiah James Liepold and Gabrielle Colleen Diemer

Jeremy Alan Flick and Katherine Joanne Schroeder

Sydney Lynn Pacula and Keith Allen Owen

Imelda Santos and Junior Edilson Munoz Ortiz

Laurie Marie Woods and Stuart Paul McIntosh

Erin Michelle Thiele and Justin David Harlow

Vanesa Lynn Ratliff and Gregory R. Henderson

Ronda R. Reid and Orlando Pascual Otero

Matthew John Grimme and Kaitlin Cierra Miller

William R. Love and Beverly J. Miller

Lenora Ann Lewark and Michael John Knoch

Lloyd Stanford Leathers and Gertrude Evonne Williams

Emma Katherine Stanton and Alec Jay Wise

Rozlynn Kay Everhart and Collin Jack Landrum

Erica Lynn Sporleder and Calvin Wesley Eldridge

Shannon Marie Bleakney and Charles Anthony Seip

Peter Emil Smith and Lynnette Carolyn Riley

Shannon Kellie Connors and Braylon Scot Gagnon

Stephanie Kay Cheviron and Jerome Anthony Tippmann Jr.

Austin J. Solis and Brittany Douglas

Alexandra Jane McGraw and Jacob Tyler Gentz

Darwin Jasiel Arias and Cinthia Nohemy Garcia

Pell Saywah Law and Alexia Marie Criswell

Jessica Kn Leipold and Robert Edward Wiliam Fox

Jessica Flores and Oscar Flores

Alexandria Marie Stone and Samuel David Neukom

Vassil Ivanov and Vasilka Ivanova Stankova

Flor de Maria Castillo Romero and Isaiah Bradney Rivera

Christopher Jordan Spedden and Kyah Noel Ricard Merritt

Nicholas Allan Kreischer and Katie Ann Potter

Jared Turner and Jada Lopez

Sephora Mentado and Frey Ja Shelton

Alena Christine Cabeen and Dominic Gerard Malnar

Austin James Powell and Megan Elizabeth Cross

Cyrus William Young and Amanda Kae Vanzile

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.