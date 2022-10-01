Ashley Sue Zehr and Michael Ryan Harris
Matias Villa Ojeda and Ian Joseph Barnes
Megan Michelle Archer and Christopher Mark Wilson
Jamie Lee Weis and Brian Richard Ciminelli
Franchesca Marie Delucenay and Justin A. Huffman
Nicolosa Victoria Ramirez and Feliciano Luna IV
Dalbeer Singh and Theresa Matzek
Logan Andrew Grannis and Hyemin Delaney
Angelee Nicole Gessner and Sarah Elizabeth Cooper
Shawn C. McBride and Marcella Josephine Davies
Alexis King and Nathan Dove
Lynsey May Miller and Jacob Robert Mayhew
Zackery Kyle Aschliman and Ashlan Shea Coons
Leslie Larimore and Brian Walters
Elisa Morgan Shively and Zachary Jackson McCord
Craig Allen McDaniel and Melissa Kay Muldoon
Taylor Louise Griese and Clint Joseph Carrier
Kelli Anne Ross and Jarod Ira Barber
Anay L. Velasquez and Joshua A. Lopez
Andrew Ryan Menke and Hayley Ilene Zartman
Heather Elizabeth Bond and Brian Lee Flom
Shane Carrier and Janet Ritter
Shawn Michael Sumney and Jessica Lynn Anderson
Dawn Marie Shannon and James Exodus Aven IV
Danielle Nicole Redfox and Andrew Brian Moore
Aboubakar Souleimane and Valerie Handschu
Rachel True McNair and Caitlyn Bushnell
Kristen Marie Gallmeyer and Anthony Michael Braun
Dayzanique Quntrice Bonner and Edward Leeshawn Hill
Vanessa Ann Walker and Edward Dewey Cooper
Spencer Heller and Abigail Frizzell
Jose Luis Macias Mora and Minerva Granados Berrum
Tia M. Wheeler and Matthew T. Rethlake
Neal Derrell Davis and Lisa K. Presley-Whitfield
Benjamin William Masten and Ellisha Ann Went
Max Mulvaney and Emma Perkins
Crystal Childers and Kyle Mertz
Danielle Paige Hamilton and Jordan Michael Parker
Laurel Emily Shriner and Kyle Jonathan Osborn
Jodi Renee McIntosh and Daniel Dodd Wendel
Logan Jeffry Gottschalk and Kaitlin Elizabeth Moran
Brandy Justine Gibson and Jessie Lee Marks
Caleb P. Herber and Haley M. Rauch
Zachary Nicholas Ingold and Marissa Drenan Stieber
Joshua Lord Barkley-Jones and Fayth Daniell Adams
Jovan Hicks and Jeremy Augustus Copeland
Jenna Pittenger and Christopher Beyer
Emily Ruth Butzin and Joshua Nicholas Longardner
Grace Nicole Thornbrugh and Tyler Bryce Dager
Janet Rose Gall and Louis Henry Till
Celestia Iris Will and John Stephen Mai
Jeffrey Brian Chapman and Lynette Michelle Page
Maleah Cherelle Fick and Christopher Lee Kenney
Philip Wesley Potts and Megan Christine Beverly
Jason Eric Miller and Emily Marie Johnson
Kimberly Nicole Roos and Adam Thomas Huth
Elmer Yesid Saavedra and Yuri Milena Carvajal
Ar Jit Ma Kham and Barakat Be
Mariah Renee Christlieb and Noah Jacob Davis
Jalen Dewayne Ellis and Kailey Elizabeth Bond
Bridget Ann Bramel and Brock M. Billings
Aldhair Palomino Salas and Taylor Lea Howard
Jordan Elaine Royal and Alec Ivan Fugate
Nai Jon Htaw and Mi Chin
Sabrina Lyn Grudowski and Koleton Timothy Porter
Charity Renee Alexander and Arlen Matthew Smith
Erin Patricia Smith and Dustin Matthew Messman
Delaney Rose Keiser and Samuel Harrison Wruble
Rachel Marie Krinn and Timothy Erich Grider
Thong Hoang Anh Nguyen and Thi Hong Phuong Nguyen
Martin Leon Shepherd and Mary Ann Murphy
Jerome Dowdell II and Jalisa Renee Figgs
Bethany Grace Hoverman and Zachary McDaniel
Pamela S. Berning and Ludwig T. Meyer
Lillian Michele Aldrich and Aron Lee Jacoby
Alvin Dewayne McCoy and Ashley Erin Cartwright
Matthew Adam Schmucker and Ida Sue Eicher
Courtney Lynn Ritchie and Cory Jakub Absher
Adam Michael Ford and Erica Nicole Kuras
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.