Marc Christopher Rich and Vanessa Ruth King

Aaliyah Nicole Miller and Jaren Addison Dyer

Gabriel Martinez and Ma Guadalupe Terrazas Carmona

Matthew Thomas Craighead and Marcie L. Conner

Aubri Taylor Evans and Tinito Alonzo

Marie Olivia Koehlinger and Elliot Shelton

Katrina Katrice McKinley and Octavian Jermaine Reynolds

Cassandra R. Wise and

Derek M. King

Morgan Brittany Hall and

Terence William Ashcraft

Adam Charles Reavis and Lydia Fay Bakehorn

William Earl Ausderan and Martha Ann Collette

Amber Fryback and Dustin Barr

Carmalene Clarissa Davis and Tony Leonard Smith

Jarrod L. Kumfer and Prang Akkarabanditsakul

Charles Dunn and Charlotte Ann Warner

Gabrielle Hayley Lipa and Stephanie Nathaia Macy

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.