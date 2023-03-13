Michael David Yorkovich
and Jennifer Lynn Walborn-Perales
Daniel Joseph Patty and
Melissa Kathleen Elder
Jorge Luis Pajes and Angela Victoria Villegas
Jessica N. Winchell and Devontize M.L. Phillips Sr.
Andrew Rivers Jr. and Janice Marie Johnson
Hannah Jane Garretson and Brandon Schumm
Rajbir Kaur and Venu Kumar Kolla Peynindi
Hill V. Rise and Ada Latrice Brady
Manuel Angel Castillo and Cindy Flores
Daniel Conner and Angela Marie Coker
Anna Michelle Cour and Joshua Dax Heath
Jessica Lynn Weller and Christopher Michael Sheets
Tony Lee Horn II and Victornia Marianna Horn
Sarahy G. Rios and Bryan A. Herrera
Jason Scott Whitney and Rose Marie Samples
Ashley M. Robinson and
Ku La
Chrysty Daily Mairena and Jorge Ernesto Zelaya
Kelli Lambert and Frederick Aldred III
Parris Drake Scott and
Lisa Ann Quarles
Erik Manfredo Pivaral Mijangos and Mirian Noemi Oliva Cordero
Miranda Maire Malott and Hunter Leslie Holsten
Silvia Yadira Abundez Ramierez and Juan Otoniel Lopez Sique
Destiny S. Spillers and
Evan Theis
Tara Dockham and
Sean Raber
Madison Grace Adkins and Dawson Layne Chaney
Marsha Kay Roembke and Earl Underwood Jr.
Murtaza Anssar and
Benafsha Sultani
Isaac Lawrence Marsden and Lauryn Alexandria Polley
Robin Kay Becher and Carlos Elish Goddard
Kaitlyn Black and Benjamin Thomas Kaplan
Aliya Marie Raney and Alexander Christian Lebamoff
Jada Denise Burtin and Jermarquis Jones
Brittany Odell and Arkevious Terrill Parker
Daniel Lee Shifflett and Starr Ellen Herndon
Mary Jo Smith and Scott Robert Feichter
Yasmin Alkhattaf and Tyler Bauer
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.