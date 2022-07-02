Jean Strahm and Michael Stidam
Timothy Christian and Hnin Aye Wutt Yi
Amanda Marguerite Sherer and Stefan Curtis Poitras Mcvey
Misty Nichole Murrah and Nicholas Ray Langohr
Ronda Raynette Reid and Orlando Pascual Otero
Marshall Joe Pranger and Amber Jolie Nicole Boggs
Troy James Ohneck and
Emily Kathryn Craig
Matthew Solomon Hubart and Jessica Nicole
McClure
Antonio Sewell and Tiffany Shelby
Alexandra Stover and Cody McBride
Kristen E. Reiske and Colin W. Reighter
Corey Julius Dehaven
Chambers Jr. and
Dusanka Donley
John Glenn Cummings and Sarah Kay Chupp
Maira Esmeralda Lopez Morazan and Armando Diaz
Crystal Marie Ayers and Mark Matthew Miguel
Amy Renee Lackey and Jason Scott Ashby
Nikolas Roberts and Emilee Junk
Jason Matthew Fansler and Michelle Marie Fox
Joseph Whirrett and Jami Eastom
Morgan Renee Hullinger and Tyler James Glow
Anna Jean-Marie Stineburg and Fredrick John
Tippmann
Tanner Lane Martin and Alyce Danielle Branham
Kevin Timothy Easton and Marissa Elizabeth Mason
Lauren Brooke Taylor and Grandon Clay
Winningham
Sindy Esmeralda Lemus and Rudy Abimael Cruz
Casey Douglas Webster and Ivy Langston
Dalton W. Hancher and
Felicia Hope Belpasso
Renee A. Harrington and Joel M. Kennedy
Brian Daniel Blessing and Bianca Relue
Brandon Smith and Candice Everage
Isaac Thomas Muter and Lydia Lorraine Johnston
Brenda Lee Dosen and Bruce Allen McBride
Raymond Kenneth Darnell and Elizabeth Ann Kinzie
Jeffrey Scott Hamilton and Stephan Brooke Cuddie
Yolanda Lee Jones and Damarko Armonie Brown
Natalie Lynn Sollberger and Cody Alan Field
Anna Christine Milliman and Joel Nicholas Steffy
Arnold Peter Nderitu and Jenee Cecilia Schneider
Jeffrey L. Robbins and Margarita Bermudez Barron
Donald Morgan and Betty Myers
Taylor Mackenzie Reed and Nicholas Michael Colgate
Matthew Aaron Arvey and Laine Catherine Cline
Isaac David Benner and Drew Thomas Votaw
Jennifer Michelle Durbin and Jimmie Lee Trotter Jr.
Hayley Roberts and Andrew Grothouse
Keith Alan Amstutz and Pamela Louise Jensen
Gabrielle Ann Olson and Eric Lin Wright
Craig Penland and Mary Jane Cabutotan
Tina Marie Hill and James Frances Krout Sr.
Bryan T. Schreiner and Kaleena Skembos
Julia Michelle Miller and Kristopher William Cosme
Samuel Will Evans Jr. and Ashley Marie Taylor
Autumn Renee Worrell and Jacob Allen Matter
Kassandra Lynn Mettert and Cody Austin Gerig
Jesus M. Gardea Bueno and Esrella Violeta Guajardo Gonzalez
Kaela Taylor and Jan Kyaw
Geron Lee Shambly and Michelle Marie Thompson
Celene Gutierrez and Esau Martinez Garcia
Danielle Nichole Tracey and Kyler Jackson Blake
Connie Sue Kreps and Kent Allen Gaskill
Joshua Reimschisel and Elena Niles
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.