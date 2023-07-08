It’s early May and Saba Marcos is standing in a small, unmarked warehouse off Huguenard Road.
All around her are wheelchairs – some with threadbare or missing seat covers, others with worn-through tires and scuffed paint, still others look nearly new. On one wall there are racks of crutches. A few walkers and canes are also visible, as are tools used for cleaning and repair work. There are more mobility devices in a nearby building.
Marcos, founder and executive director of Agape Mobility Ethiopia, has just returned to Fort Wayne from a several-month trip to the African country where her organization distributed 800 wheelchairs and other mobility devices to those in need. Agape’s goal is to distribute 100,000 mobility devices by 2030 and open a wheelchair factory in Ethiopia where access to such equipment is limited for people with disabilities.
Marcos feels blessed not to be one of the people in need. She knows things could have been different for her.
Beginnings
Marcos’ father worked for an airline, and at age 14 in 1984, she came to the United States from Ethiopia. She attended high school and college in the U.S., got married and had children. In 1997, she returned to Ethiopia with her children for a visit.
While there, she saw people with disabilities begging by churches and crawling because they didn’t have wheelchairs. Marcos was struck by the thought that that could have been her life. As a girl, she was diagnosed with polio and had several surgeries that allow her to walk.
“My parents had a good life, so they took me to some doctors,” she says. “I used to crawl on the floor when I was young, and I used to use wheelchairs.
“So when I go back, I say ‘Wow, if don’t have a good family, I would be one of the people who’s begging in the street or abandoned.’”
Marcos felt called to action by what she saw.
“I said, ‘If the Lord has opened the door for me, I would distribute wheelchairs for the needy, especially people who couldn’t afford wheelchairs,’ ” she says.
When she returned to the U.S. from that visit, Marcos began working to send wheelchairs to Ethiopia. Raising money for devices and shipping wasn’t easy; it was “a lot of hustling,” as she describes it. Marcos also owned the Queen of Sheba restaurant.
In 2019, Marcos had had enough of the wheelchair mission. She told God it was too much – she was done.
“I literally heard a voice saying ‘If you don’t do it, who’s gonna do it? You need to do this,’ ” she says.
After the trip delivering wheelchairs to Ethiopia in 2019 and talking with her husband, Dean Bayan, Marcos rededicated herself to the effort.
“As I reflect on our journey together, I am grateful for the love and support that my husband has provided me throughout the years,” Marcos says.
Marcos and Bayan, also an Ethiopia native, founded a library in the country and several schools. Bayan also founded a prison ministry in rural areas of Ethiopia. He died in June after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Their daughter, Jacobed, has set up a GoFundMe page to accept contributions toward Bayan’s medical expenses and continuing his ministry. Marcos and Bayan also have three sons: Alpha, Elroil and Paulos.
3,000 wheelchairs
Bayan helped found Agape Mobility Ethiopia and was with Marcos on the trip from February through April this year.
Since 2020, Agape Mobility Ethiopia has distributed six 40-foot containers to Ethiopia. Each container holds hundreds of mobility devices. In the past three years, about 3,000 wheelchairs have been distributed.
Located in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia is a landlocked nation sharing borders with countries including Kenya, Somalia and Sudan. According to Agape Mobility Ethiopia, 17% of Ethiopians live with disabilities.
The need is high in Ethiopia, Marcos says. Wheelchairs are expensive to purchase in the country and there is no program like Medicaid to help. If a person with disabilities doesn’t have money, and especially if they live in a rural area, there is little opportunity to get a mobility device.
“Some of the people I give wheelchairs, they’ve never used wheelchairs for 60, 70 years,” Marcos says. “The (oldest) I have seen is 80 years. I couldn’t believe that. She had polio when she was young.”
Marcos says that nearly 80% of the people to whom she distributes devices to have never seen a wheelchair before. Recipients – and their parents if they are children – are given training on how to use the devices. Wheelchairs are fitted for each person, and the training is mandatory in an effort to prevent injury.
The organization’s mission is more than simply handing over devices. “Agape” refers to the unconditional love of God.
“I believe God has unconditional love for disabled people,” Marcos says. “Especially in Ethiopia because in Ethiopia, if you are disabled, you are cursed. That’s the way the family is thinking: You are not a blessing, you are a curse.”
Marcos sees giving mobility devices as a way of saying “God loves you. You are not a curse.”
Agape distributes the devices throughout Ethiopia. On her latest trip, Marcos spend 2 1/2 months working in 11 regions. She’s planning another trip this year.
It can feel like a drop in the ocean when it comes to meeting the need, but it’s better than nothing, Marcos says. Agape has a waiting list of more than 3,000 people.
The organization’s motto is “No More Crawling on the Floor.”
“We don’t want nobody to be crawling on the floor in Ethiopia,” Marcos says. “If it’s possible, then Africa. Because everybody deserves mobility devices.”
To help continue the mission, the non-profit Agape accepts donations of money as well as new or used wheelchairs. Pediatric wheelchairs are especially important.
Volunteers help
Volunteers are also needed to help Agape’s mission. Among jobs that need done are maintenance on donated devices, cleaning the wheelchairs, making cushions, sewing covers and helping pack devices for shipping.
Travis Shuman got involved as packing coordinator after seeing how passionate Marcos is about Agape’s mission. Seeing the work she does in Ethiopia has changed his perspective of the world.
“It’s really hard to fathom until you really understand how life changing it is for some of them,” he says. “All of us here are so blessed to be healthy and just to have such a different culture (from people with disabilities in Ethiopia) where they’re literally thrown away as people . … To be restored and redeemed, it’s amazing.”
The mission becomes tangible when touching each device and knowing that it is going to change someone’s life, he says.
“And your hands are on every single one of them,” teases volunteer coordinator Gary Penner, who is sitting next to Shuman.
Donating devices to Agape isn’t just a benefit to the people the equipment helps in Ethiopia, he says.
“It also seems like a blessing to the people who give wheelchairs because, like, somebody’s got Grandma’s wheelchair in the attic and they don’t know what to do with it,” Penner says. “So it could either end up in the trash or it could be deeply loved and used in Ethiopia.”
Along with photos and more information about the organization, ways to donate and volunteer can be found at AgapeMobilityEthiopia.org.