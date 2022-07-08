Chalk Walk

Chalk Walk, which features creative artworks by artists, will happen Saturday and Sunday on Main Street in front of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Flyt Risk; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Three Rivers Festival – Various events and activities throughout Fort Wayne; parade, 10 a.m. Saturday downtown; Junk Food Alley, Midway and entertainment at Headwaters Park; Bed Race at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; ends July 16; for more information on times and events, go to threeriversfestival.org.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistory center.com. T.R.A.I.N. display that features model train display from Friday through July 16.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Runners on Parade 5K – Hosted by Fort Wayne Running Club; 8 a.m. at corner of Main and Calhoun streets.

SUNDAY AND TUESDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.

SATURDAY

Auburn Shifters Car Club’s Annual Charity Car Show – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; vehicle registration $10; freewill donations accepted.

Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, Huntertown; open air market featuring produce, artisans and boutiques.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Lawton Park Flea Market – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Lawton Park, corner of North Clinton and Fourth streets; free parking.

SUNDAY

“Oliver Twist” – Silent-film screening with accompaniment of Grande Page pipe organ by Clark Wilson; 3 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10; free for ages 12 and younger and 65 and older.

TUESDAY

AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Follow the Pipes – A tour of Fort Wayne pipe organs hosted by History Center and American Guild of Organists; performances at each location; on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2313 Hanna St. with organist Michael Hollman and 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald St. with organist Allen Goebbert; on Wednesday, 1 p.m. Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd. with organist Evan Anderson, 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St. with organist Wayne Peterson and 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd. with organist Ryan Kennedy; and on Thursday, 7 p.m. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St. with organist Michael Dulac and 8 p.m. at Embassy Theater, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. with organist Cletus Goens.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Hairspray” – Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.; $18 adults, $15 students; imtfinc.com; ends July 17.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Brigadoon” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger.

SATURDAY

“Silent Sky” – Hosted by Arena Dinner Theatre and The Literacy Alliance; dessert served at 7:15 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; tickets at literacyalliance.org/silent; ends July 16.