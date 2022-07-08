DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Flyt Risk; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Three Rivers Festival – Various events and activities throughout Fort Wayne; parade, 10 a.m. Saturday downtown; Junk Food Alley, Midway and entertainment at Headwaters Park; Bed Race at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; ends July 16; for more information on times and events, go to threeriversfestival.org.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistory center.com. T.R.A.I.N. display that features model train display from Friday through July 16.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Runners on Parade 5K – Hosted by Fort Wayne Running Club; 8 a.m. at corner of Main and Calhoun streets.
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Auburn Shifters Car Club’s Annual Charity Car Show – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; vehicle registration $10; freewill donations accepted.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, Huntertown; open air market featuring produce, artisans and boutiques.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Lawton Park Flea Market – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Lawton Park, corner of North Clinton and Fourth streets; free parking.
SUNDAY
“Oliver Twist” – Silent-film screening with accompaniment of Grande Page pipe organ by Clark Wilson; 3 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10; free for ages 12 and younger and 65 and older.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Follow the Pipes – A tour of Fort Wayne pipe organs hosted by History Center and American Guild of Organists; performances at each location; on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2313 Hanna St. with organist Michael Hollman and 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald St. with organist Allen Goebbert; on Wednesday, 1 p.m. Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd. with organist Evan Anderson, 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St. with organist Wayne Peterson and 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd. with organist Ryan Kennedy; and on Thursday, 7 p.m. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St. with organist Michael Dulac and 8 p.m. at Embassy Theater, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. with organist Cletus Goens.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Hairspray” – Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.; $18 adults, $15 students; imtfinc.com; ends July 17.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Brigadoon” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
“Silent Sky” – Hosted by Arena Dinner Theatre and The Literacy Alliance; dessert served at 7:15 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; tickets at literacyalliance.org/silent; ends July 16.