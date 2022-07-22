DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Fort Wayne Pride Fest – 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday, with Pride March at 11:15 a.m.; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; entertainment, nonprofit resource fair, vendors, food, KidSpace area and activities; for more information, go to fwpride.org.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online and ages 3 and up, free members and 2 and under; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanical conservatory.org. Iris sale noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistory center.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 27, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’s artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Foster Park trailhead; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Nitro Circus – 7 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; big-action air sports entertainment; tickets,
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Rolling Into Roanoke Car Show – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; features more than 40 rare and replica Indy Pace cars, track cars and trucks; Main Street, Roanoke; admission is free, $5 parking; rollingintoroanoke.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Model railroad show and swap – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; hosted by Van Wert Historical Society; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $6 adults, free for ages 12 and under, two-day admission $8.
SUNDAY
“The Iron Horse” – Silent-film screening with accompaniment of Grande Page pipe organ by Dennis James; 3 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10; free ages 12 and younger and 65 and older.
Rocket launch – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Ceremony – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum pavilion, 2122 O’Day Road; ceremony honoring Korean War veterans in attendance; featured speaker Antoinette Lee.
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Godspell” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 for ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org; ends July 31.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” – Excelisor Arts Academy and Youth Theater; 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free; bring lawn chair or blanket.
“The Addams Family” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org.
SATURDAY
“Leave the Lights On” – Embassy Theatre’s SCORE! program, in collaboration with Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 2 p.m.; 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $8, $6 ages 18 and younger and 65 and older; fwembassytheatre.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“The SpongeBob Musical” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35, $22 for 23 and younger, $30 for ages 60 and older; ends July 31; fwcivic.org or call 424-5220.
THURSDAY
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Summit City Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m.; The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road; $25 adults, $20 seniors and students; ends July 31; summitcitymt.com.
“The Comedy of Errors” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 7 p.m.; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org; ends Aug. 6.