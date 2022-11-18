DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Junkyard – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
ALL WEEKEND
Lights of Joy – Drive-through light display; Shipshewana RV Park, Shipshewana; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday; $20 per vehicle; shipshewanalightsofjoy.com; ends Dec. 31.
FRIDAY
Christmas on Broadway – 5:30 p.m.; Broadway Plaza, Broadway at Beaver Avenue; parade begins at Broadway and Creighton Avenue with Santa and Mrs. Claus; lighting of 35-foot-tall tree, activities, music; free.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Christmas Open House – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; downtown Decatur; Santa will be on Madison Street Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday; holiday songs performed with the cast of Cirque Musica; Honeywell Center, Wabash; tickets from $25 through $65; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.
SUNDAY
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights – 5:30 to 9 p.m.; features 2-mile light displays; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; hours, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 per vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus/trolley; ends Dec. 31.
Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting – 5 p.m.; Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St.; hosted by Stillwater Hospice; guest speakers, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and symbolic lighting of evergreen tree memorializing those who have passed.
WEDNESDAY
Night of Lights – Downtown Fort Wayne’s HolidayFest with lighting of Santa and other displays; events begin at 5:45 p.m.; for listing of lighting times, go to holidayfestdowntown.com.
Holiday Fireworks – 8 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; hosted by Fort Wayne TinCaps; free.
Sensory-Friendly Night of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, Park Foundation Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; low-lighting light show offered in 8-minute sessions; free.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – 7:30 p.m.; acrobats, aerialists and circus performers; Van Wert Area Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; vanwertlive.com or 419-238-6722.
WEDNESDAY
AND THURSDAY
Festival of Trees – Features decorated themed trees for holiday; 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with screening of animated “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 4 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 1 to 12 and free for younger than 1; fwembassytheatre.org/festival-of-trees;ends Nov. 30.
Lights of Love Memorial – 4 to 6 and 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; hosted by Erin’s House for Grieving Children; display of candles and messages on the videoboard; ends Dec. 4.
Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 125 Fox Road, Van Wert, Ohio; hosted by 4-H Exchange Club; $5 per carload and $25 passenger van, bus or limo; ends Dec. 25.
THURSDAY
Holiday Window Displays – Ends Jan. 3; handmade, paper-cut light boxes; Promendade Park, Park Foundation Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Happy Smallidays Holiday Exhibit,” opens Saturday and ends Jan. 8; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Book signing with Talitha Shipman, author of “Happy Smallidays,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Hamfest and Computer Expo – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $8 for both days, $4 Sunday only, free for children ages 12 and younger.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Allen Americans; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SUNDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Cleveland Charge; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Elf: The Musical” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $22 through age 23 and $30 for ages 60 and older; fwcivic.org or 424-5220.
“The Christmas Express” – All for One Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; PPG ArtsLab, 303 E. Main St.; $22, $19 seniors, $15 students; 422-4226 or allforonefw.org.
“Oklahoma!” – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road; $10 students, $15 adults, $20 adopt an actor.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; Williams Theater, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18, $16 seniors, $5 students and 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre or 481-6555.