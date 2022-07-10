Since birth, Luke Labas has lived with cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair. He has always managed to overcome his challenges and even became a national power soccer athlete.
So when society faced social distancing, masks, Zoom meetings and other challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Labas, 27, said, “Welcome to my world.”
During the pandemic, most people with disabilities continued to adjust, adapt and find ways to make life work.
“Essentially what happened is the pandemic disabled society as a whole,” said Labas, the new director of the inclusion institute at The League, which helps advocate and provide opportunities for people with disabilities in the Fort Wayne area. “You were no longer able to do XYZ, and it caused this sense of isolation that has already been the norm for people with disabilities for decades.”
For people with disabilities, dealing with restrictions is everyday, but in many ways the pandemic worked to their advantage.
“It’s important to note that people with disabilities have always had to be adaptable,” said Stasha Carrasquillo, the chief marketing technology officer for Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities. “What was interesting is that for once, the pandemic created many situations that pushed people without disabilities into that space of needing to rethink access and adaptability – sort of an eye-opening experience. We are hopeful this is a lesson that sticks with the world moving forward.”
As examples, many people with disabilities had been begging workplaces for opportunities to work from home as transportation and building accessibility have long been challenges to some employment. In fact, many technological advances such as typewriters, voice-to-text, electric toothbrushes, closed captioning and audiobooks started as ideas to help people with disabilities.
Things everyone else learned to use during the pandemic like Zoom meetings, online health appointments and curbside grocery pickups are what people facing physical challenges have been seeking for decades. The pandemic pushed some businesses into finally providing those services.
“I hear people say, ‘I can’t do this or that anymore.’ You can do everything you used to, you just have to find different ways to do it,” said Brenda Niccum, information and referral coordinator at The League. “A lot of time it’s just knowing where your resources are and how to get to connected.
“People with disabilities are the ones who manage things. They want to work. A lot of times it’s a matter of having to prove to everybody else that you can do the work.”
After she went to work for The League, Niccum, who is partially blind, was able to get off her disability benefits. She just had to find an employer willing to give her an opportunity.
Many of the adaptations during the pandemic allowed people with disabilities to function in a more level world. Everyone had to make some type of adjustment.
“Would we have done all of that just for people with disabilities?” said Patti Hays, AWS Foundation chief executive officer. “I would hope so, but these changes are respectful of people with disabilities’ independence. Nobody wants someone to do everything for you if you can do it yourself.”
AWS Chief Program Officer Joni Schmalzried recently attended a seminar which included assistive technology that can help provide independence for people with disabilities. As an example, she pointed out all the features on smartphones that are now being re-emphasized after the pandemic.
“Several of the ideas are being beta-tested with people with disabilities because of what they went through in the pandemic,” Schmalzried said. “The tech companies knew they had to do better, had to talk to each other better, have better training and cross over better. Hopefully technology companies are listening to what people with disabilities are saying, and hopefully they understand the greater value of that insight and perspective better than they have before.”
As an example, when Zoom started, it didn’t have a closed-caption feature, and virtual assistant technology continues to rapidly improve. Smartphones have dozens of applications that can help. Businesses and nonprofit agencies that work with people with disabilities also started providing services differently.
“We found out we could still create possibilities in virtual ways,” said Tina Acosta, Turnstone Center’s director of outreach. “With a few little adaptations, we were still able to reach out to the community, and those things will allow us to reach even farther into Indiana or wherever.”
Other examples Acosta pointed to were virtual presentations to schools and universities, dance parties, fitness classes and even sports instruction videos posted online.
“The disability community will eventually be 100% of the population,” Labas said, “because you are born into it like me or you encounter it because of circumstances like a car accident or whatever, or at the bare minimum you are going to age into it. But by the time you age into it, your ability to influence it and create change has passed because at that point you re just waiting to die.”
But people with disabilities are always trying to push to do more, even providing examples during the pandemic.
“I understand God gave us challenges for a reason,” Niccum said. “Any of us, if we can help somebody else with our experiences, we will.”