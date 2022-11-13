Parade magazine ends print publication today THE JOURNAL GAZETTE Nov 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The owners of Parade magazine have ended its print publication, effective with today’s issue. Today’s final magazine features an interview with actor Steve Martin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Dish: Fort Wayne restaurants offer free food for Veterans Day Allen County election results Eight candidates vying for three seats on Northwest Allen County Schools board 82nd House contest too close to call; Johnson wins 14th Senate race Fort Wayne planning board to consider Famous Taco request for a second time Stocks Market Data by TradingView