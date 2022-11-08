Cathy Hahn is fascinated with the paranormal.
And she’s not alone.
Interest in the paranormal has grown over the years, and the belief in the supernatural appears to be more accepted. It’s as if the paranormal has become normal.
In the 2018 Chapman University Survey of American Fears, more than 75% of Americans said they believed in at least one paranormal phenomenon. Of those, 57% believe that places can be haunted by spirits.
It’s for that reason, as well as her own interest in the paranormal, that Hahn is helping to plan a paranormal convention in Fort Wayne next year.
The Fort Wayne Paranormal Convention, or FWParaCon for short, is set for Sept. 29 and 30 at the Freemasons Hall on East Washington Boulevard downtown.
The Masonic Temple has a long history in Fort Wayne. I can only imagine the activities and conversations that have taken place at this imposing building as some of the most powerful men and women in Fort Wayne have been a part of the fraternity from the 1800s until now.
The building was constructed in 1926 and stands 10 stories. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and is the perfect place to house a paranormal convention.
Hahn has been involved in numerous paranormal tours and investigations. “I just go to places that are fun,” Hahn says. “I love to hear people’s stories” about what they have seen or heard.
The 40-year-old has her own stories, including that she grew up in a home with paranormal activity. Hahn would use a cassette recorder when she was young to record the voices that she heard. Her mother still lives in the home.
It is often the stories that draw people to a particular location. For that reason, and for marketing purposes, Hahn needed to find out what paranormal activity, if any, could be found at the Masonic Temple.
According to Logan Schlup, a Fort Wayne paranormal investigator and a Freemason, the temple building plays host to a lot of activity – both of the living and not-so-living varieties.
Schlup met Hahn and Teffany Minich of Olde World Paranormal at the temple last month to take them on a tour of the building, particularly to spots where paranormal activity had occurred.
One of those areas was the ritual room on the third floor. It is here that Schlup recalls the story of 15 fraternity members who watched as a shadow moved from one side of the large room to the other, causing light bulbs in three chandeliers to explode as it glided underneath. The figure eventually disappeared through a wall.
Hahn and Minich used equipment to try to pick up any activity in the room. They also investigated the second floor, where other sightings and voices have been heard.
What they found will be used to promote the convention.
Hahn wants to model the convention after the annual Michigan Paracon, which draws thousands each year. The Fort Wayne convention has already booked some of the top paranormal investigators in the country – many who have made previous visits to Fort Wayne, Hahn says.
Hahn is starting to market the convention early to let the community know why they should attend.
Hahn and her partners plan to keep the focus on investigation. “Our mission … is to help people feel more comfortable and less afraid of the unknown,” Hahn says.
Hahn believes that comes through education, not only from her and others like her, but from those who were selected to speak and be vendors at the convention.
She hopes the community will be open-minded and rework their thinking about the unknown and the people who look for answers.
And, of course, Hahn hopes the convention will be a success and provide a place for other investigators to connect.
