Giving back
Erin’s House for Grieving Children raised more than $76,000 during its Common Bond Breakfast. The proceeds will enable Erin’s House to provide support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death.
AARP announced that Health By Design in Fort Wayne is a recipient of its 2022 Community Challenge grant. The money will fund safety enhancements to three crossing areas at the southern end of the Wells Street corridor and activate unused spaces with new seating, planters and more to draw attention to the Bloomingdale neighborhood.
Awards
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana honored the following local scouts with its Gold Award: Allison Jones of Fort Wayne, who created communication cards for customers who are deaf at local fast food restaurants; Laurel Kelsheimer of Larwill, who made child-friendly book carts at her local library; Kayla Snyder of Huntertown, who created sustainable ways for visitors to Mengerson Preserve to access muddy or wet trails during the summer; and Kristen Tucker of Fort Wayne, who worked with Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to educate visitors on the statistics of owning exotic pets.
Allison Jones was also awarded a Girl Scout Gold Award Scholarship for $2,005.