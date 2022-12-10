Giving back
Mary Penrose DAR chapter will present $1,000 to Historic Fort Wayne/The Old Fort today.
University Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Fort Wayne donated new and gently used coats to the Rescue Mission’s Treasure House. The coasts were collected during the skilled nursing facility’s annual kids and adults coat drive.
YWCA Northeast Indiana was awarded a $150,000 three-year grant from the AWS Foundation. The money will be used for the YWCA’s children’s services programming.
Fort Wayne Corvette Club donated $1,000 to Northeast Indiana Honor Flight, $1,700 to Parkview Hospital’s children’s oncology and 500 pounds of food and supplies to Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County. In addition, club members adopted 16 residents at Byron Health Center.
Board chosen
Allen County 4-H Clubs elected the following to its board of directors for a three-year term: Roger Clark, Marcus DeBolt, Amber Hoopengardner and Sarah Maloy. Officers for 2023 are Clark, president; Jason Howard, vice president; Ashley Kendall, secretary; Jacob Taylor, treasurer; and Amber Hoopengardner, assistant treasurer.