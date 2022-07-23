Giving back
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana has launched a recruitment campaign to get 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers in 50 days. There are currently 500 local children waiting to be matched with a mentor. To become a volunteer or donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters, go to www.bbbsnei.org.
• Humane Fort Wayne will be at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, 502 W. Coliseum Blvd., from noon to 3 p.m. today for an adoption event. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption. Because of the event, the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St. will be closed today and will reopen for normal business hours on Sunday.