Giving back
Mike’s Carwash will have its Wash for a Cause event today and Sunday to support the Fort Wayne YMCA Youth Service Bureau. Half of proceeds from each Ultimate Wash sold at the Fort Wayne and Mishawaka locations will be given to the organization.
Local farmer Adam Couch and family directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services, which will use it for nature-related programs and a new water bottle filling station.
CareSource named Turnstone a 2022 Heart of Community award recipient, giving the organization $22,000 in support of its Equipment Loan Program that lends gently used adaptive equipment and other items at no charge to individuals with disabilities.
Award
The 2022 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announced among its winners, Fritz Helmuth of Topeka with his 1970 AMC Javelin Trans-Am the Chairman’s Choice Award.