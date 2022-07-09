Fundraisers set
Tri-Lakes Lions Club will have a drive-thru chicken BBQ today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, at 528 N. Main St., Columbia City. Cost is $8.50 for chicken halves.
American Legion Post 97 will have a Ride for Veterans today to raise money for Our Turn to Serve, a local organization that trains service dogs and pairs them with veterans living with service related challenges, such as PTSD. Registration for motorcycle riders begins at 10 a.m. at Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn, and the ride begins at 11 a.m. Cere- monies will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road, and then riders will return to Post 97, 1709 Sprott St., Auburn, for dinner and music. While food is free, donations are accepted.
Giving back
Parkview Cancer Institute received a $5,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society.
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana received a $5,000 sponsorship from ProFed Credit Union to support the 2022 STEM Day Camp.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control received a $35,000 grant from Petco Love.
Awards
Allen County 4-H Clubs announced the following 4-H Top Achievers and Honor Achievers. Top Achievers: Brenna Lake, Woodburn, and Calvin Lee, Fort Wayne. Honor Achievers: Jazzmyn Fletcher, Waterloo; Taylor Kneubuhler, Harlan; Makenna Malcolm, Garrett; and Sarah Kuhn, Emily Milholland and Mallory Schaefer, all of Fort Wayne.