Giving back
Fort Wayne Maker’s Market will conduct the Fort Wayne Merry Maker’s Market & Winter Drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana to collect new and gently used winter items for ages 6 to 18. Items include coats, hats, ear warmers, gloves, scarfs, socks, snow pants and snowsuits. The market will feature more than 35 vendors, food and beverages at Charlie’s Place from 2 to 8 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free with a winter item donation. For more information, go to https://facebook.com/events/s/fort-wayne-merry-makers-market/837069544378702/.
GM Fort Wayne Assembly/UAW Local 2209 donated $28,077 to American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.
Community Harvest Food Bank will receive $20,000 from NIPSCO as part of its “Hope for the Holidays” initiative. NIPSCO volunteers will also help distribute food today.
Allen County Public Library partnered with Changing Footprints to collect donated footwear. More than 400 pairs of shoes were collected at library locations and distributed. Changing Footprints accepts all styles, sizes and condition of shoes, including those without mates. Depending on condition, they will be distributed for others to wear or converted into playground padding or running tracks via the Nike Grind program. Community members interested in donating shoes to Changing Footprints, can find donation bins at Aboite, Georgetown, New Haven, Waynedale, Grabill, Little Turtle, Monroeville and Shawnee library locations.