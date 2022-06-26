With all the places that I travel to, I arrive with an impression of how I think my visit will go. However, I often leave realizing how a bit blundering my initial impressions can be.
I thought Peoria, Illinois, would be a dull city. I was wrong.
Grand View Drive is a scenic road that is a little more than two miles that offers views of the Illinois River and historic homes. There are park benches scattered along the side of the road pointed toward the valley. As I sat on one, I looked down into the valley. I felt comfort from the beautiful sight of the slightly bending trees from the wind and the slowly moving river.
There’s some history with this road. During President Teddy Roosevelt’s trip to Peoria in 1910, it’s rumored that he proclaimed it the “World’s Most Beautiful Drive.” But even if Roosevelt didn’t say it, I’m happy to keep the rumor alive. And after my more-than-a-century-later visit from Roosevelt’s, I can confirm the views really are beautiful.
The Peoria Riverfront Museum is one of Peoria’s many gems. It is filled with arts and history and traveling exhibits. I viewed the Ken Burns collection of quilts. His collection features 26 colorful American quilts dating from the 1850s to the 1940s. One of his most famous collected quilts has the initials NRA at the top with the Blue Eagle, the symbol of the National Recovery Administration, below the initials. The NRA was a big part of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. The NRA was controversial because it involved more government spending and more government into the private sector. But that is why Burns collects and shows quilts from different time periods of American history: Burns wants us to ask who we are.
The museum also has other types of art. A large face of Andy Warhol is displayed on a wall and next to it is his famous Campbell’s Soup art. The museum has a section that displays information about Brooklyn and New Philadelphia, the first African American communities in Illinois. I also found the answer to a childhood question. My grandfather was from Peoria and he used to wood carve ducks. I could never understand why someone would do that until I discovered the museum’s duck decoy art section.
On the corner next to the museum is the Peoria Holocaust Memorial. There are 18 star-shaped glass columns containing millions of buttons and next to the columns are another five glass triangles containing even more buttons. The buttons represent the number of people murdered by the Nazis during their time controlling parts of Europe.
The Caterpillar Visitors Center is a must see. Caterpillar, known as “The Yellow God,” makes much of the gigantic construction equipment used to dig earth in the mining and farming industries. Its visitors center has a replica of its 797f mining truck, its largest truck. Inside its bed is a small theater where I went on a virtual ride into a mine site.
Also in downtown Peoria is the sculpture walk, an outdoor public art exhibit that features eight sculptures. It starts from the Peoria Riverfront Museum and goes to the Bob Michel Bridge. Under the bridge and a little past the other side is the Richard Pryor Statue by Preston Jackson. It depicts the Peoria-born comedian performing with a microphone.
I walked across to the other end of the Bob Michel Bridge to get the perfect picture of downtown Peoria. I must admit, with cars zooming by and only a thick white painted line on the road to separate the pedestrian walkway, I was a little nervous. When I got to the other end of the bridge, I discovered the Embassy Suites. It has a courtyard that offers a beautiful view of the river and downtown. Had I known, I would have stayed there just for the view.
Peoria has some cool places to eat. Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer has an extensive craft beer and bourbon menu and great food. I enjoyed the meatloaf, mashed potatoes and mac ’n’ cheese. Ardor Breads and Provisions has the best chocolate chip cookies and grilled cheese.
I stayed at the historic and beautiful Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette. The riverwalk is close by and the area does have a nightlife, albeit not like a major city like Chicago. But if you’re looking for a small Midwest city to explore for a day or two, Peoria is it.
David Placher is a Fort Wayne writer, photographer and world traveler who values experiences over things. He is always searching for cheap-fare flight tickets and inexpensive hotel bookings. When Placher isn’t traveling, he is drafting and reviewing technology and information security contracts for a living. His travel stories will appear on occasion in The Journal Gazette.