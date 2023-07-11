Q. What are some reliable summer-blooming plants that grow well in our area?
A. It is always good to prolong the growing season with plants that flower in late spring, early summer and even late summer.
One of my favorite smaller trees that flowers as late as August is Golden Rain Tree (Koelutaria paniculata). This tree is native to China, Korea and Japan. Beautiful clusters of golden yellow flowers appear late in summer, at a time when nothing else is going on. The flowers are followed by interesting – and decorative – brown seed pods that persist into fall. The tree prefers full sun and tends to develop as a multi-stemmed tree. It can reach heights of up to about 30 feet. The flowers attract bees.
Seedlings of the tree can spread near the tree but are easily removed. Avoid wounding or pruning the tree in wet springs, as the tree can be susceptible to a canker disease.
Currently, one can see blossoms of yucca plants in neighborhoods. Yucca filamentosa (Adams Needle) is native to regions of the Southeastern U.S. and is a cold hardy version of the yucca plants that grow in the desert southwest. It has the distinction of being a plant (once established) that is difficult to kill. It is very deep rooted, so don’t plant it in areas where it might take a front loader to remove it.
I like yuccas in tough areas, and they work well in areas where gravel is used as mulch.
Stonecrop or perennial sedum is a plant that works well as a companion plant to yuccas, as they both prefer the same dry areas. “Autumn Joy” is a very popular cultivar. Sedum is a butterfly favorite because it flowers about the same time as butterflies are on their migration to southern areas – providing nectar as an energy source for their long journey.
New England aster is a native prairie perennial that is often seen flowering along roadsides in late summer. It is a tough plant that can also be useful in a butterfly garden. I like planting this in clusters of 3, 5 or more for the best effect.
I love different types of clematis. One of my favorites is Sweet Autumn Clematis (Clematis paniculata). I first encountered this plant while tending the Horticulture Gardens at Purdue University. This plant produces small, white, wonderfully fragrant flowers in late summer. It produces tendrils which can attach to chain link or wood fences.
The foliage dies back each year and produces new growth each season. It is much more tolerant of tougher soils than spring-flowering clematis. In recent years, warmer winters result in the plant surviving the winter, and in some cases has been reported as seeding into nearby areas.
Many native prairie perennials and native grasses flower later into the season. I like the shorter grasses such as little bluestem and prairie dropseed mass planted in gardens. They can provide shelter and food for birds and other animals over the winter months.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.