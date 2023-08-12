Q. I have grown over 100 thornless black raspberries for about 20 years or more on my property in USDA Zone 7.
Over time the yield has dropped dramatically. I had the soil tested and my soil pH is 6.5. I add fertilizer and municipal compost yearly. I allow last year’s plants to die back and harvest from suckers that developed last year – so that the location for the new plants is not in the same location as last year’s plants. It is sort of like growing strawberries where the mother plants are removed and new plants developed from suckers of plants produced the year before.
Why have my yields diminished over the years?
A. There are several factors to consider in your situation. The first factor is that you mentioned in your original email that trees have developed near the planting over time. Bramble plants need full sun, so the shading from the trees can reduce yields. Have the trees pruned or removed to allow more sunlight to the plants.
Soil pH is only one factor that affects yield. I would have a more detailed soil test performed – looking at the available phosphorus and potassium available to the plants. While available nitrogen is more difficult to treat for, it might not be a bad idea to look at that also.
The percentage of organic matter is also important as it is vital for plan growth. It can be used up over time by plants and must be replenished by adding peat moss and or fresh compost as a side dressing each year. I prefer to use fresh compost over municipal compost so check for sites where fresh compost is made. The bottom line here is make sure the plants have not used up the soil so it is less productive.
Another factor is climate change. You stated in your email that you don’t irrigate the brambles as you worry about water quality that might injure the plants. In some years you might not need to irrigate if adequate rainfall is received. In recent years, climate change has resulted in extended periods of drought and heat in your area. I think it might be a good idea to irrigate the plants if drought conditions persist. You might have to adjust fertilizer and soil pH if the water quality is poor.
Finally, consider the age of the plants. Sometimes plants can decline with age – just as mature trees and even humans can decline. It might be time to consider purchasing new plants and moving the planting to a new area so everything gets a fresh start. It is the same reasoning of the old time agricultural practicing of allowing fields to fallow and rest a year between plantings to allow the soil to rejuvenate – and rotating plantings so any one crop was not overused for too many years.
Gardeners must always consider all the reasons why plants don’t grow as well as we want them to – and deal with changes to climate and the situations we encounter with time.
Allen County is in zones 5b and 6a on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Zone 7 includes parts of southern Indiana.
