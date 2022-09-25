I went on two short summertime trips to Put-In-Bay, Ohio, in a three-week period, and each experience was different.
Put-In-Bay is a partygoers’ paradise during the summer weekends. I experienced it.
I went to the Blue Marlin Bar and Grill, a poolside bar at the Put-In-Bay Resort. There was a DJ who played hot music. The pool and jacuzzi were busy. The bar was packed. I watched fast-paced partygoers run on all cylinders as they consumed numerous shots and mixed drinks. I tried to keep pace. I was the dog chasing the car.
In the evening, I went to the amazing Last Resort Engine. It is a bar made from a firetruck. I went to the Beer Barrel, which is the longest bar in the world. I continued the alcohol-fueled night by matching others drink for drink. I was proud that I kept up until the end of my night. I was the dog that caught the car, but I ultimately got dragged into pieces.
I had a hangover the next morning, and I missed seeing the island’s tourist attractions. I made a commitment to return on a sober visit.
Two weeks later on a Sunday afternoon, I stepped off the Jet Express ferry onto Put-In-Bay and went to Hooligans Irish Pub for lunch. (No, I did not order a beer, thank you very much!) I told the bartender that I write travel articles, and that I’m here to write about the island.
“I’m glad to hear that,” she said. “People think there is nothing but partying here. But there is more. A lot more.” And I agree.
The Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial is a must-see. It’s the third tallest monument operated by the National Park Service. (First is the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and the second is the Washington Monument.) But you only have to climb 37 stairs to an elevator that takes you to the top. Its panoramic view of the island is breathtaking. My advice is to make this your first stop. The weather or crowds may affect you going to the top.
I went on the awesome Put-In-Bay Tour Train. It’s not a train, but a jeep with carts attached. The tour goes to most of the popular tourist attractions, and the driver delivers a terrific history lesson of the island. I took the reasonably priced tour twice. I enjoyed the open ride where I felt like I was part of the environment, and I got to see and smell the island.
I went to the Butterfly House. It has exotic butterflies from all over the world. I walked around in the temperature-controlled, plant-filled room and watched the colorful critters fly around. But I moved with caution. Butterflies landed in my path, and I knew if I accidently stepped on one, I probably would be labeled a “butterfly killer.” I didn’t want that on my conscience.
Next door is Perry’s Cave. It is a limestone cave 52 feet below the surface with a cool 50-degree year-round temperature. Colorful lights are strung up around the top of the cave, which enhances the awesome views. A hallway-like area off to the side opens to a room called Perry’s bedroom. It’s a roped-off area, but the tour guide was kind enough to open it for me after the end of the tour.
Put-In-Bay is a short two-and-a-half-hour drive and a nice 40-minute ferry ride from Fort Wayne. If you left Fort Wayne early in the morning, you could make it a daytrip, but I stayed at the wonderful BayShore Resort. It offers an awesome sunrise view over the lake and a nice pool.
I will return next summer and visit the other tourist attractions I missed. It’s worth the visit.
David Placher is a Fort Wayne writer, photographer and world traveler who values experiences over things. He is always searching for cheap-fare flights and inexpensive hotel bookings. When Placher isn’t traveling, he is drafting and reviewing technology and information security contracts for a living. His travel stories will appear on occasion in The Journal Gazette.