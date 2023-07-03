Ismail Babani and Nehad Ez-Zine
Jazmyn Nicole Davis and Caleb Jeffrey Clemons
Alma Reyna Daniel and Mauricio Monge
Jordan Nicole Radeke and Carrington Lee Robinson
Christy Rene Perkins and Rockford Harrison Stout II
Michael Allen Thaxton Jr. and Jennifer Elaine Marks
Jason D. Junk and Christine Marie Slater
Violet Marie Litke and Mitchell Ryan Thomas
Allen M. Schmucker and Josephine Schwartz
Jordan Paige Askren and Timothy Joseph Potchka
Dominick Parsons and Shelbi Lewis
Gennica Campbell and Timothy Driscoll Jr.
Zachary Allen Trocchio and Mackenzie Faith Igney
Marcus Joe Schmucker and Rebecca Schwartz
Yan Naing Soe and Chit Su
Mackenzie Sarah Norris and Lucas Edward Blevins
William Alex Pobocik and Emma Wynne Tomasik
Juliet Lee Tellman and Cory Michael Sokolowski
Beatriz A. Garcia and Damian Delgado
Concepcion Zurita and Sergio Cuyuch
Chad Lews Squires and Michelle Lee Meadows
David Jay Witmer and Marlene K. Zehr
Sarah Nicole Murphy and Nicholas Michael Harkins
Zachary David Mohler and Maria Andres Speckhard
Medina Jean Baptiste and Wilguens Joseph
Samuel Ross Carolus and Katryne Anya Myers
Willie Lee Collins Jr. and Carrie Lynn Averhart
Kathryn Blair Cummings and William Randall Geeslin
Kane Keathley and Jennifer Jupp
Kassandra Todd and Eric Costantini
Brittney York and Caleb Coats
Angela Marie Sober and David Ruiz Perez
Omar Salvador Villasana and Melissa Perez
Jessica Leslie Garcia and Alejandro Lopez
Henry Steven Gomez and Leidy Jhoana Morales
Michael Edwin Atwood and Janice Ann Long
Amy Caraline Krach and Zachary Allen Crosser
Michelle Rose Frerking and Benjamin John Simmons
Chloe Ruth Johnson and Kendall Graham Smith
Jorge Alberto Gutierrez Rodriguez and Sandra Milena Marin Colmenares
Sara Michelle Moehring and Christopher Joseph Eachen
Karen Sue Meier and Gregory Lynn Miller
Shane Austin Hammons and Shelby Madden
Todd Ormsby and Michelle Mendenhall
Anna Marie Davenport and Juan Carlos Cardenas Santos
Hermelinda R. Saucedo Alonso and Fredy F. Perez Flores
Kreigh K. Elzey and Clayton N. Hoffacker
Jeffrey Thomas and Shamra Shepherd
Jessica Hope Justus and Calvin E. Gardner
Andrew Thomas Strack and Danielle Elaine Burns
Richard Allen Jones and Renee Rachelle Rentfrow
Rashaam O’Neal Hill and Bianca Anahi Guzman
Branden Scott Rohr and Amber Nicole Weddle
Taylor Allen Longardner and Heather Nicole Oberley Smith
Chaw Su Yin and Khin Maung Win
Elizabeth Mae Webb and Kevin Lewis
Jordan Alexandria Sholty and Zachary Darren Perlich
Raymond Charles McDonnell and Teri Jean Jermeay
Sarina Marie Arens and Bradley Lynn Hand
Anna Nadicksbernd and Keaton Elliott Vagedes
Brandy Kelley and Tyree Elkins
Alyssa Del Smith and Dakota West Mylet
Parker Thomas Sturtz and Katelyn Marie Johnson
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.