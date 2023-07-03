Ismail Babani and Nehad Ez-Zine

Jazmyn Nicole Davis and Caleb Jeffrey Clemons

Alma Reyna Daniel and Mauricio Monge

Jordan Nicole Radeke and Carrington Lee Robinson

Christy Rene Perkins and Rockford Harrison Stout II

Michael Allen Thaxton Jr. and Jennifer Elaine Marks

Jason D. Junk and Christine Marie Slater

Violet Marie Litke and Mitchell Ryan Thomas

Allen M. Schmucker and Josephine Schwartz

Jordan Paige Askren and Timothy Joseph Potchka

Dominick Parsons and Shelbi Lewis

Gennica Campbell and Timothy Driscoll Jr.

Zachary Allen Trocchio and Mackenzie Faith Igney

Marcus Joe Schmucker and Rebecca Schwartz

Yan Naing Soe and Chit Su

Mackenzie Sarah Norris and Lucas Edward Blevins

William Alex Pobocik and Emma Wynne Tomasik

Juliet Lee Tellman and Cory Michael Sokolowski

Beatriz A. Garcia and Damian Delgado

Concepcion Zurita and Sergio Cuyuch

Chad Lews Squires and Michelle Lee Meadows

David Jay Witmer and Marlene K. Zehr

Sarah Nicole Murphy and Nicholas Michael Harkins

Zachary David Mohler and Maria Andres Speckhard

Medina Jean Baptiste and Wilguens Joseph

Samuel Ross Carolus and Katryne Anya Myers

Willie Lee Collins Jr. and Carrie Lynn Averhart

Kathryn Blair Cummings and William Randall Geeslin

Kane Keathley and Jennifer Jupp

Kassandra Todd and Eric Costantini

Brittney York and Caleb Coats

Angela Marie Sober and David Ruiz Perez

Omar Salvador Villasana and Melissa Perez

Jessica Leslie Garcia and Alejandro Lopez

Henry Steven Gomez and Leidy Jhoana Morales

Michael Edwin Atwood and Janice Ann Long

Amy Caraline Krach and Zachary Allen Crosser

Michelle Rose Frerking and Benjamin John Simmons

Chloe Ruth Johnson and Kendall Graham Smith

Jorge Alberto Gutierrez Rodriguez and Sandra Milena Marin Colmenares

Sara Michelle Moehring and Christopher Joseph Eachen

Karen Sue Meier and Gregory Lynn Miller

Shane Austin Hammons and Shelby Madden

Todd Ormsby and Michelle Mendenhall

Anna Marie Davenport and Juan Carlos Cardenas Santos

Hermelinda R. Saucedo Alonso and Fredy F. Perez Flores

Kreigh K. Elzey and Clayton N. Hoffacker

Jeffrey Thomas and Shamra Shepherd

Jessica Hope Justus and Calvin E. Gardner

Andrew Thomas Strack and Danielle Elaine Burns

Richard Allen Jones and Renee Rachelle Rentfrow

Rashaam O’Neal Hill and Bianca Anahi Guzman

Branden Scott Rohr and Amber Nicole Weddle

Taylor Allen Longardner and Heather Nicole Oberley Smith

Chaw Su Yin and Khin Maung Win

Elizabeth Mae Webb and Kevin Lewis

Jordan Alexandria Sholty and Zachary Darren Perlich

Raymond Charles McDonnell and Teri Jean Jermeay

Sarina Marie Arens and Bradley Lynn Hand

Anna Nadicksbernd and Keaton Elliott Vagedes

Brandy Kelley and Tyree Elkins

Alyssa Del Smith and Dakota West Mylet

Parker Thomas Sturtz and Katelyn Marie Johnson

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.