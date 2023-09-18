James Tyler Richmond and Kennedy Taylor Villanueva
Alyssa Nikia-Lenice Sykes and Kiylah Lanae Connors
Brittany Tyeanna Nickleson and Timothy Richards
James P. Newville and Catherine M. McAlkich
Asosha Leeann Shannon and Jesse Ismial Simko
Phillip Ray Smith and Jennifer Marie Hibler
Brittany Ingram and Ulysia Banks
John Daniel McDonough and Grace Jean Brechbill
Tammy J. Garrison and David L. Snyder
Michelle Elizabeth Peterson and Matthew Forrest Rupright
Ryne Joseph Witulski and Megan Elizabeth Strack
Todd Feicht II and Kayla Hardwick
Christopher Paul Stratton and Tiara Lynn Teders
Marta Joy Eimer and James Yoshio Saito II
Kimberly Ann Jean DeGroff and Wanya Marcellas Dunn
Isabella Sophia Augenstein and Patrick Allen Richhart
Stephen M. Liebenauer and Leah J. Black
Brandon Richard Enright and Natalie Carol Kline
Michael Anthony Keane and Jaimi Lynn Osten
Trevor Scott Brown and Delaney Reid Sheron
Asia Jo Burden and Christopher Michael Todd
Josie Samantha Brunton and Branden David Hadaway
Nickey R. Ott and Dawn M. Stephens
Clare Margaret Meis and Daniel Joseph Cauffiel Jr.
Jordan Lee Drook and Briana Michelle Shanks
Kaylin Marie McCormick and Michael Holt Budde Jr.
Madison Kline and Adam Castleman
Melissa Lee Gallagher and Wini Anne Maree Morris
Ryan Bliss and Peyton Brock
Ellen Elaina Lillard and Avery Lynn Ganaway
Nelson Alexis Nino Parra and Yeison Julian Martinez Triana
Tiffany Rene Cody and Kamari Kentrell Rogers
Malagon Eduardo Sanchez and Alejandra Lopez
Evan Gregory Thorstad and Jacqueline Renee Keenan
Katelyn Nicole Slusser and Jared Waverly Dean Mitchell
Mark Anthony Goeglein and Catherine Suzanne Fifer
Sandra Montes and Richard Musi
Shawn E. Maxwell and Hongbin Xiang
Alex Joseph Henry and Holly Noel Reith
Kelcey Ann Merkle and Keith Bryan Daugherty
Lucas James Endres and Jessica Rose Lyons
Anna Kathleen Menze and Jeffrey Paul Wagner
Riley Andrew Lill and Trisha Marie Fischer
Kristina Renee Lay and Benjamin Jonathan Lomow
Olivia R. Shaw and Daniel J. Dewindt
Benjamin R. Schwartz and Elizabeth Anna Schmucker
Brett James Hart and Kelly Dawn Declue
Roberta Dawn Ingol and Stephen Junior Buchanan
Blair Ivory Langley and Danielle Renea Gross
Haylee Mae Wagner and Ryan M. Slavik
Caroline Elizabeth Chin and Lee Aaron Bender
Jackie Wayne Eslick and Breanne Baughman
Whitney Star Cornea Davis and William Edward Walker
Allison Marie Mollitor and Alexander Michael Rockafellow
Mary Elizabeth Saillant and Blake Lawrence Jones
Paul Robert Casteel and Celeste Jewel Kinney
Jacqueline Ann Quade and Guilherme Garoni Gomes
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.