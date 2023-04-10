Angelica Lashae Brown and Clarence Robert Thomas
Jeremy A. McCormick and Caitlin V. Wood
Gavin Enfield and Jaley Scroggins
Bethany Marie Berg and Jesse Hunter Royal
Dwight G. Mills III and Bethann M. Mathews
Adam Edward Mathy and Ivette Guzman
Jose David Rocha Barquero and Rita C. Cruz Reynoso
Dustin Jay Brenneke and Emily K. Dolinski
James Christopher Reed and Zhennierose Corpuz Quirmit
Jovanni Garcia Badillo and Sandra Lopez Nino
Thomas Benjamin Williams and Miesha Denaye Benson
Aimee Walters and James Stewart
Jun Lin and Mengqi Lin
William Bautista Osorio and Flor de Maria Carrillo Carrillo
Terra Lynn Ditton and Scott Matthew Wolf
Devon Allen Beal and Karlie Ann Longenberger
Brenton Scheerer and Shelby Holman
Jared Robert Wilkinson and Catherine Diane Bartley
Jennifer Elaine Griffet and Clarence E. Vibbert
Jessica Dain and Justin Dials
Randall William Hunt and Linda Jean Baker
Chase Brutton and Alexa Allen
Austin Paul Leffers and Misty Dawn Gaskill
James Joseph Scobey and Melissa Lee Rhea
Nicholas Anthony Vander Sloot and Racheal Anne McNabb
Marissa Elizabeth Gregory and Jacob D. Hartong
Amanda Godfrey and Jacob Rehm
Aman Pal Dasson and Era Bhalla
Elicia Nicole Hurmon and James Cameron
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.