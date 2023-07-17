Jonathan Charles Finley and Alyssa Danielle Tokos
Tametria Tashae Wright and Bobby Laquinta Burrage
Maria Dominguez and Cesar Garcia
Jason Jay Graber and Amy Kay Schmucker
Jaleel Elijah Canada and Alyssia Michelle Smith
Charles Edward Meeks and Cindy M. Meeks
Darin Duane Kenemore and Alicia Marie Graham
Camillia Mary Vanderhart and Ajay Joseph Cousineau
Angel Sanchez and Lorena Carbahal
Chester Amiel Rara Tejido and Xela Reina Olaso Gamutan
Robin Roy Mitchell and Mona Vee Will
Paul Stephen Wiwi and Jessica Quinn Krause
Jennifer Cicatko and Makayla Bailey
Detrick Lequan Brown and Jaime Marie Bloom
Andreas Dejesus Gomez-Espino and Alexa Jean Will
Loleta Latrice Houston and William Christopher Quarles Jr.
Markiah Waverly Love and Shania Anita Woeso
Shelby Belville and Ronald Goodwin
Katelyn Joy Gordon and Christian Christopher Keesler
Troy Edward Bouwsma and Sage Tiffany Schmitmeyer
Crystal Foster Purcell and Mario Raul Vazquez
Katherine Grace Avila and Kyle William Mallers
Katherine Grace Matthias and Zachary Mullen Tolle
Skyler Thomas Eilers and Mackenzie Fay Mitchell
Brian Lee Shores and Bernadette Estella Works
Ave Maria Stout and Patrick Scott Duncan
Amey Cristene Williams and Emery Michael Nemeth
Margaret Elizabeth Kelly and Alec Matthew Bunt
Kiana Nicole Lee and Derek Lee Lehman
Makayla Marie Caso and Jacob Hess
Mark James Whipple and Adriano Farias
Michael Christian Anderson and Jackie Denise Garrett
Andrew Charles Lebrecht II and Emily Marie Lazaoff
Haley Marie Skinner and David Lasean Crenshaw
Michael Darrell Rowe and Lavonda Lavette Williams
Holly Marie Miller and David Eugene Hamric
Yicel Aguirre and Luis Alberto Herrera
Sheri Davis and Jeffrey Kumfer
Alexis Dejohn and Jack Oaks
Marissa Renee Newlin and Gina Nichole Salerno
Marcel Astron Christner and Madison Renee Jayne
Joshua Lee Rakoczy and Aubrey Paige Kinsey
Alexandra Lynn Bryant and Gabriel Da Silveira Greenfield
Lyndee Nicole Bellamy and Michael Shaun Warner
Lindsay V. Braden and Jonathon T. Stendahl
Sammuel Austin Flohr and Lindsey Michele Perkins
Jarrod Michael Hoffman and Delia Bernice Ann Marie Curvin
Alexander N. Tellef and Abigail Jane Leahy
Sean Patrick McMahan and Emily Rose Gunsett
Mimi Catherin Police and Alexander Cook
John Charles Dormier and Juliette Ann-Marie David
Diego Fandino and Emilcen Sanchez
Thea Maria Lamb and Constance Elizabeth Renkenberger
Makenna Paige Hostetler and Jacob Timothy Kydd
Dawn Renee Wright and Ulysses Striverson Jr.
Andrea Nicole Choka and Justin Michael Shaughnessy
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.