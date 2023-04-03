Jessica Lynn Karr and Cody A. Williams

Sarah Marie Bush and Justin Lee McKinley

Corey C. Pfleiger and Erin Wiseman

Paige Mychal Eavey and Bendjy Accius

Brittany S. Klotz and Christopher J. Boersma

Ruben Melgar Pinzon and Madelyn Fabiola Esquite Munoz

Mary E. Dutt and James W. Myers Jr.

Samantha Lynn Ross and Douglas Charles Mantock

James Christopher Green and Dawn Almond

Yeni Angel and Alan Francisco Cruz Gonzalez

Juliana Griffith and Christopher Huff

Maria Garcia and Miguel Angel Hernandez Guzman

Ericka Elizabeth Lopez Taquez and Manuel de Jesus Prada Gonzalez

Andre Lamont Fanning and Darlisa Lafay Chaney

Matthew Robert Smith and Emelehana Rosealani Pearce

Manuel Cristobal Ramirez and Nancy Michel Hernandez-Valencia

Shannon Theresa Mitchell and Anthony Paul Reynolds

Mary Andrea Headley-Howard and Aaron Cox

Crystal Le.Quinte Weemes and Cedric Larinzo-Bullion Edwards

Yesica Paola Poveda Sarmiento and Pablo Andres Rubiano Gonzalez

Larry D. Sible and Ella M. Warner

Adam J. Bowman and Kelly M. Maggart

Timothy Lee Twinam and Sierra Nicole Stronczek

Gretchen Shultz and Drew Michael Wagner

Abigael Black and Patrick Rupley

Brett Rupright and Katherine Biddle

Amanda Elizabeth Prater and Jacob Dane Shaffer

Caroline R. Lutgen and Eunique D. Scott

Nikita Aquilla Ferguson and Victor Lamont Small

Leslie Malone and John Petit

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.