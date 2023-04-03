Jessica Lynn Karr and Cody A. Williams
Sarah Marie Bush and Justin Lee McKinley
Corey C. Pfleiger and Erin Wiseman
Paige Mychal Eavey and Bendjy Accius
Brittany S. Klotz and Christopher J. Boersma
Ruben Melgar Pinzon and Madelyn Fabiola Esquite Munoz
Mary E. Dutt and James W. Myers Jr.
Samantha Lynn Ross and Douglas Charles Mantock
James Christopher Green and Dawn Almond
Yeni Angel and Alan Francisco Cruz Gonzalez
Juliana Griffith and Christopher Huff
Maria Garcia and Miguel Angel Hernandez Guzman
Ericka Elizabeth Lopez Taquez and Manuel de Jesus Prada Gonzalez
Andre Lamont Fanning and Darlisa Lafay Chaney
Matthew Robert Smith and Emelehana Rosealani Pearce
Manuel Cristobal Ramirez and Nancy Michel Hernandez-Valencia
Shannon Theresa Mitchell and Anthony Paul Reynolds
Mary Andrea Headley-Howard and Aaron Cox
Crystal Le.Quinte Weemes and Cedric Larinzo-Bullion Edwards
Yesica Paola Poveda Sarmiento and Pablo Andres Rubiano Gonzalez
Larry D. Sible and Ella M. Warner
Adam J. Bowman and Kelly M. Maggart
Timothy Lee Twinam and Sierra Nicole Stronczek
Gretchen Shultz and Drew Michael Wagner
Abigael Black and Patrick Rupley
Brett Rupright and Katherine Biddle
Amanda Elizabeth Prater and Jacob Dane Shaffer
Caroline R. Lutgen and Eunique D. Scott
Nikita Aquilla Ferguson and Victor Lamont Small
Leslie Malone and John Petit
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.