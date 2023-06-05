Lindsay Marie Racine and Brandon Tyree Underwood
Justin James Graber and Linda Rena Schwartz
Amanda C. Fazio and Max Richard Deister
Ashlyn Ellen Rose Young and Jason Allen Miller
Amanda Kline and Marcus Tobias King Sr.
Rylee Kathryn Norton and Jason Briggs Prall
Melanie Marie Hendricks and Austin Bennett Carteaux
Megan Roxanne Shannon Fowler and Joshua Douglas Bellinger
Ana Lilia Alfaro and Alejandro Martinez
Jordan Leffler and Malik Jones
Merida Adamina Eix and Thomas L. Carpenter Jr.
G. One and Snow Moe
Maria Guadalupe Villagomez Romero and Paul Thomas Eichenauer
Cory Elizabeth Moore and Ryne Joseph Winger
Stacey Root and Michael Krouse
Elaina Anne Bentz and Christopher Kelley Gick
Mary Katherine Lee and Daniel Jacob Hughes
Beth Lorraine Fater and Anthony David Rudny
Travis Charles Scott and Olivia Elizabeth Emry
Simon Jonathan Hershberger and Rachele Sue Bontreger
Jacob Martin Hill and Ashley Marie Gray
Michael Venice and Hannah Turney
Grace Lynn Lunz and Cody Arthur Schrepferman
Ashley M. Roling and Joesph Arthur Doak
Madison Demayo and Adam Niederholtmeyer
Daniel William McKeeman and Julia Rose Miller
Austin Nicholas Grams and Mackenzie Eileen Lepper
Matthew Jay Schwartz and Michelle Leanne Wagler
Mark Owen Langston and Lori Ann Davis
Martha Rocio Reyes-Duran and Diego Alexis Villamizar-Sepulveda
Christy Steffany Aguirre and Carlos Cymone Borden
Rachel Caitlin Peery and Paul Zachary Hutchins
Eugenio Tum and Santa Sica
Allison Turner and Demaury Haywood
Rebecca Grace Wunderlich and Derek Edward Richard Schmidtke
Chad Michael Flotow and Priscilla Naohm Baltazard
David L. Bair and Tamra K. Stauffer
Zachary Ryan Hendryx and Rachel Renee Ringler
Tatyana Tajanay Lynch and Trevonte Tyray Smith
Bryan M. Barhydt and Pamela Susan Busquets
Norman Jay Steury and Marilyn M. Graber
Natasha Nicole Nowlin and Thomas Michael Chew
Edras Ariel Cortes Garcia and Jhosselyn Yessenia Alvarenga Escobar
Cameron Douglas Moulton and Jennifer Jo Marquis
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.