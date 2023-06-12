Colin E. Bell and Emily Ann Szelis
Ana Berta Morales Torres and Natividad Gines Abelino
Daniel Tippman and Molly Delagrange
Deborah Alice Schneider and Jeffery Ward Wright
Kyle Daniel Pessefall and Vannessa Nicole Peters
Courtney Ziko and Anthony Kramer
Holly Ann Tustison and Michael John Hassig
James Leviticus Leshore and Konjeta Maria Davis
Theodore F. Salwin Jr. and Betty Sue Wood
Tyler Chapman and Hope Jochim
Keny Rocael Lopez Matias and Milvia Iracema Perez Gonzalez
Paige Coney and Logan Aldrich
Jason A. Richardson and Wendy Jo Kreienbrink
Jeffrey George Voors and Peggy Ruthan Wrigley
Menno C. Lengacher and Kathaleen Marie Graber
Jon Richard Preble and Angela Marie Bailey
Hannah Lynn Johanningsmeier and Vince D. Rosales
Michael Todd Leblanc and Katie Anne Farrell
Madalynn Kristine Doerffler and Ryan Andrew Buckley
Hailey Collins and Roy Burbridge II
Angelus Daniel Difederico and Brooke Kenzie Richison
Ann Therese Stachnik and Benjamin Green
Jessica Lynn Diehm and Ethan John Cole
Trentin A. Medina and Karleena M. Smith
Tanner Paul Prater and Sarah Jane Macris
Carolos Arturo Anzola Tovar and Judith Silva Capera
Angela Diane Bevineau and Jeffrey Allen Bevineau
Morgan Elisabeth Yoh and Makahl Brian Ochoa
Tha Sae Moe and Saowanee Ma
Alfredo Ramiro Vazquez and Jelen Yecinia Cifuentes Cante
Luis Brandon Daza Del Angel and Chevelle Erin-Jolie Gamez
Blake Royce Borsic and Anne Marie Eccles
David Scott Donovan and Loretta Lynn Fisher
Brittany Elizabeth Champion and Joshua David Anderson
Richard Kunz and Cari Manny
Austin James Maley and Eleanor Di Girolamo
Nikki Lynn Bullins and Bradley Nelson Wells
Jose Alexander Sanchez Lemus and Rubys Fernanda Gonzalez Sanchez
Duane Lee Guingrich and Bi Hui Liu
Jordan Roberts and Makayla Hissong
Tha Zin Hlaing and Yar Sut
Abbigale Christine Milton and Derek Thomas Haag
Sophia Elise Ulmer and Lemmy Waigwa Ndegwa
Jamesha Marie Butler and Bobby Lamar Brown
Alyse Diane Jenkins and Ty Harrison Aproat
Christopher C. Keeney and Heather M. Pritchard
Whitney Ashton Feasel and Brian Philip Dwire
Jeffrey Tyler Kimmel and Amanda Figueroa Menezes
Kelsey Jayne Magsam and Bradly Edward Rizor
Madison Noelle Teague and Matthew Ryan Casey
Lauren Elizabeth Mussey and Taylor Wayne Smith
Emery Rachelle Russell and Neil Edward Schlichtenmyer
Kassandra Myers and David Bixby
Austin T. Mills and Kimberly Suarez
Phillip Kent Helser and Mary Kathryn Kershisnik
Ka Ti Kar and Myo Kyaw
Nai Maung Lay and Mi Ei Ei Chaw
Alyssa Renee Hartman and Ellison Gregory Kaehr
Edward Beyer and Marah Rae
David Esteban Colon and Alisha Marie Stover Smith
Jennifer Elizabeth Kunkle and Cameron Robert Kaminski
Danyal Dibble and Sherman Ray Brown
Brittany Adams and Jeffrey McClung Jr.
Danielle M. Mickley and Tyler A. Del Priore
Marylou Cavazos and Joshua Sanchez-Axume
Austin Alan Fromm and Tia Renee Howell
Bernard Stevenson and Angela Johnson
Ethan Christopher Hile and Caitlynn Kelana Flaningan
Carl David Evans and Tiffany Marie McFadden
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.