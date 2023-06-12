Colin E. Bell and Emily Ann Szelis

Ana Berta Morales Torres and Natividad Gines Abelino

Daniel Tippman and Molly Delagrange

Deborah Alice Schneider and Jeffery Ward Wright

Kyle Daniel Pessefall and Vannessa Nicole Peters

Courtney Ziko and Anthony Kramer

Holly Ann Tustison and Michael John Hassig

James Leviticus Leshore and Konjeta Maria Davis

Theodore F. Salwin Jr. and Betty Sue Wood

Tyler Chapman and Hope Jochim

Keny Rocael Lopez Matias and Milvia Iracema Perez Gonzalez

Paige Coney and Logan Aldrich

Jason A. Richardson and Wendy Jo Kreienbrink

Jeffrey George Voors and Peggy Ruthan Wrigley

Menno C. Lengacher and Kathaleen Marie Graber

Jon Richard Preble and Angela Marie Bailey

Hannah Lynn Johanningsmeier and Vince D. Rosales

Michael Todd Leblanc and Katie Anne Farrell

Madalynn Kristine Doerffler and Ryan Andrew Buckley

Hailey Collins and Roy Burbridge II

Angelus Daniel Difederico and Brooke Kenzie Richison

Ann Therese Stachnik and Benjamin Green

Jessica Lynn Diehm and Ethan John Cole

Trentin A. Medina and Karleena M. Smith

Tanner Paul Prater and Sarah Jane Macris

Carolos Arturo Anzola Tovar and Judith Silva Capera

Angela Diane Bevineau and Jeffrey Allen Bevineau

Morgan Elisabeth Yoh and Makahl Brian Ochoa

Tha Sae Moe and Saowanee Ma

Alfredo Ramiro Vazquez and Jelen Yecinia Cifuentes Cante

Luis Brandon Daza Del Angel and Chevelle Erin-Jolie Gamez

Blake Royce Borsic and Anne Marie Eccles

David Scott Donovan and Loretta Lynn Fisher

Brittany Elizabeth Champion and Joshua David Anderson

Richard Kunz and Cari Manny

Austin James Maley and Eleanor Di Girolamo

Nikki Lynn Bullins and Bradley Nelson Wells

Jose Alexander Sanchez Lemus and Rubys Fernanda Gonzalez Sanchez

Duane Lee Guingrich and Bi Hui Liu

Jordan Roberts and Makayla Hissong

Tha Zin Hlaing and Yar Sut

Abbigale Christine Milton and Derek Thomas Haag

Sophia Elise Ulmer and Lemmy Waigwa Ndegwa

Jamesha Marie Butler and Bobby Lamar Brown

Alyse Diane Jenkins and Ty Harrison Aproat

Christopher C. Keeney and Heather M. Pritchard

Whitney Ashton Feasel and Brian Philip Dwire

Jeffrey Tyler Kimmel and Amanda Figueroa Menezes

Kelsey Jayne Magsam and Bradly Edward Rizor

Madison Noelle Teague and Matthew Ryan Casey

Lauren Elizabeth Mussey and Taylor Wayne Smith

Emery Rachelle Russell and Neil Edward Schlichtenmyer

Kassandra Myers and David Bixby

Austin T. Mills and Kimberly Suarez

Phillip Kent Helser and Mary Kathryn Kershisnik

Ka Ti Kar and Myo Kyaw

Nai Maung Lay and Mi Ei Ei Chaw

Alyssa Renee Hartman and Ellison Gregory Kaehr

Edward Beyer and Marah Rae

David Esteban Colon and Alisha Marie Stover Smith

Jennifer Elizabeth Kunkle and Cameron Robert Kaminski

Danyal Dibble and Sherman Ray Brown

Brittany Adams and Jeffrey McClung Jr.

Danielle M. Mickley and Tyler A. Del Priore

Marylou Cavazos and Joshua Sanchez-Axume

Austin Alan Fromm and Tia Renee Howell

Bernard Stevenson and Angela Johnson

Ethan Christopher Hile and Caitlynn Kelana Flaningan

Carl David Evans and Tiffany Marie McFadden

