Adam Joseph Shepherd and Soleil-Thai K. Baker
George Fredric Coleman and Blanca Mondragon
Emmalee Quinn and Queinton Ray
Evelyn Julia Kidd and Hunter Fiedler
Karimah R. Weatherbe and Isaac Manning III
Sierra M. Clevenger and Joshua J. Milner
Michael Robert Murphy and Lauren Rene Brown
Preston James Duncan and Ngu Ya Wee
Sierra Nicole Coil and Hayron Miguel Melendez
Kiersten Elizabeth Rodman and Connor Daniel Boolman
Carlos Amaya and Sandra Ariaz
Destiny Hope Fruchey and Ryan Patrick Crowley
Jeffrey Allen Guy and Heather Miya Essex
Ryan Michael Rethlake and Kimberley Rebecca Klotz
Cristina Marie Fryback and Matthew Joseph Rambo
Makenna Rene Cool and John David Tuckey III
Meghan Arana Lacroix and Christopher Michael Parker
Thomas Christian Bateman and Jodi Theresa Fett
April Mae Graber and Brent D. Eicher
Kayla Christine Turner and Holly Jordan Weber
Samantha Harper and Rodreco Cole
Angelo Andres Ortiz-Vasquez and Juliana Rojas-Guzman
Stephanie Marie Couey and Greg Scott Needler
Kai William Niles and Faith Nicol Mullins
Kiana Fay Thurber and Andrew Scott Newell
David Graham and Danille Turner
Christian Diaz and Fernanda G. Martinez Cordova
Timothy Tyler Shawler and Raquel Yoshiko Sune
Nicole Mickley and Wyatt Gillenwater
Keith Douglas Vaughn and Barbara Jean Tchinski
Lester J. Zehr and Amanda Rose Witmer
Marissa Joyce Landis and Tyrone Franklin Gray Jr.
Jade Tanesha Gray and Andre Lamont Owens
Allie Christine Strzelecki and Edward Anthony Morris
Samantha Sue Clemons and Micheal Nathan Catlin
Chad Luellen and Erin Kora
Brady Lee Harris and Aubrey Dee Vince
Ellen Patricia Coplin and Sean Michael Hoffman
Diana Ivette Cruz De Rios and Obet Martinez Espronceda
Colin Blake Taylor and Alyssa Oberley
Kellette Eileen Barker and Rusty Alan Denham
Justin S. Hardman and Patia R. Denney
Marvin James Eicher and Malinda Miller
Becca Kanalos and Nathan Huth
Amber Renee Lopez and Antonio Marice Ruffin
Bree Danyel Rhode and Timothy C. Monroe
Marvin Antony Perkins and Katherine Elizabeth Manzaneda
Nidia Carolina Gil Rodriguez and Georgios Bourounis
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.