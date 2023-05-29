Luke William Maibach and Mariah Lee Kirtlan
Veronika Hayes and Jalen Harmeyer
La Min Way and Sandy Min Lwin
Kelli J. Craft Cardoso and Christopher Leon Frye
Audrey Jean Derossett and Maxwell Thomas Hoem
Leandrea Sharnay Jones and Kendall LC Boone
Teresa Judith Gallmeyer and Kurt Dominic Henry
Sara V. Alvarado Martinez and Jose F. Orellana Duarte
Oscar Flores Jr. and Janay Angelique McKnight
Lafayette Linear and Brianna Leighann Bibbs
Suheib Omran and Sukaynah Abu-Mulaweh
Abigail Lynn Swartzentruber and Zachary Nathaniel Winters
Ashley Nicole Barrett and Atish Kumar Singh
Richard Kenneth Augenstein and Darcy Lynn Coffel
Erica R. Offerle and Adam Leykauf
Brenda Sue Ternet and William Alan Leon
Christopher Finton and Kristy Jo Capatina
Richard Steven Miller and Amber Marie Rowlett
Trianna Lynn Hepworth and Christopher Nathaniel Roberto
Haley Nicole Pegg and William Charles Lomow
Timothy M. Bowley Sr. and Marquita R. Hayes
Dina Yolanda Nunez Flores and Victor Hugo Monterroso Solares
Madyson Noel Black and Micah Kumfer
Kaitlin Hall and Westley Alan McDonald
Corrin Nachel Parrish and Drew Allen Fitzgerald
Jessica Lynn Clayton and Matthew Paul VanHoosear
Katie Giant and Jordan McHenry
Amber Lynn Perez and Krystal Kaley Franks
Nicole Renee Phillips and John Paul Marquez Ultreras
John Russell Wolfe and Nenita Basbas Snay
Allison A. Perillo and Scott Edward Shepherd
Darryl William Harrod and Karen Sue Miller
David Scott Pate and Casey Marie Johnson
Virgil Luster and Stephanie Marie Walker
Josiah Douglas Bontrager and Chantal Nicole Hiatt
Yeris Patricia Ovalle Lobo and Jose Alejandro Cifuentes
Brittany Bunker and Micah Hasenburg
Meredith Audrey Ford and Devin Richard Clark
Raven A. Lee and Andrew M. Dafforn
Luke C. Reidy and Madison C. Walters
Lester Allen Bush Jr. and Paula Darice Eastland
Aundrea Vanessa Neal and Curtis Lavell Greene
Michelle Marie Thompson and Austen Spencer King
Nicklas Anthony Zielinski and Mikala Sierra Dilollo
Kelsey Marie Bair and Logan Elijah Capps
Adriana Cardoso and Rogelio Nino Guzman
Jose Angel Garza and Marlenne Devia
Nathan T. Pennington and Kathryn R. Castens
Adam Douglas Norden and Yanet Euqueria Diaz
Payton James Wells and Jenica Ann Johnson
Mark Robert Burkholder and Kelli Cecelia Foster
Jeffrey Scott O’Brien and Debbie Harlow Richmond
Jorge Haro and Guadalupe Noemi Acosta
James William Goodpaster Jr. and Janet K. Goodpaster
Tina Ann Underwood and Douglas Darnell Gant
Jerry L. Lytle Jr. and Amy S. Caudill
Jason Owen Richardson and Stephanie Marie Murillo
Constance L. Meyer and John M. Kowalski
Rachel Madonna Siela and Blayne Christopher Huston
Sylvia Susanne Reiff and Noah James McLaughlin
Cory Clinton Lowden and Sherry Sue Abbott
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.