Joseph Raymond Flores and Dana Marie Flores
Julianne Grignol and Joel Haines
Abundio Gines Abelino and Nancy A. Carmona Amezcua
Chasity Nicole Saylor and Jemal Lemar Moore
Audrey Sophia Kruse and Peter Wick Morrison
Andrea Ballinger and Justin Perry
Scott Alan Larue and Shannon Leigh Haynie
Alan Earl Johnson and Skiler Tiffany Richard
Caitlyn Rose Rigler and Tyson Arthur Whitner
Philip Keller and Jessica Moriarity
Thomas Harvey Taylor and Avyan Leigh Jetara Krontz
Keauna Nikol Allen and John Clinton Osmun Jr.
Austin Dean Fridley and Jan-Michael Mitchell
Daniel Scott Mishler and Abigail Marie Jessup
Robert William Tucker and Nicole Michelle Krouse
Nathan Luke Klopfenstein and Hope Joanne Fischer
Jorge Haro and Guadalupe Noemi Acosta
Samantha Swank and Christy Bartos
Vanessa Vazquez and Kalandes Roshonn Walker
Jamie L. Bauer and John D. Steinbacher
Samantha Anne Sorg and Ross Edward Johnson
Erin R. Henderson and William Dustin Wilson
Breanna Ralstin and Wynton Deane
Alena Renee Jalae and Levi Doughman
Shanell Jean Brownlee and Gerard Augustin Voltaire
Veronica Lerma and Reginald Brooks
Rebekah Christine Knox and Rodney Leon Hatch
Azyiah Monay Walker and Najih Abdul Aziz Williams
Jordan Ada Corley and Janeth Alejandra Peralta-Colchado
Seth James Brandenberger and Rebecca Fern Brandenberger
Brittany Smith and Ryan Chell
Gregory Joseph Colelli and Mary Frances Volante
Amber Lynn Miller and Matthew Adam Vorndran
Trinity Dre’Shaun Jones and Aquaries Jayvell Pilot
Joyce L. Urban and John M. Hogan
Savanna Meadows and Keagan Hillard
Robert Eugene Sparks and Sandra Rae Ramsey
Bradley Dollens and Jeanne Herman
Samantha Rios and Sean Slayman
Mark Sielaff and Valerie Traylor
Joshua Lee and Katherine Oakley
Chelsi Lawson and Justin Jordan
Elizabeth Ann Clark and Jeremiah Kain Airgood
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.