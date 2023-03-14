Q. I have a friend who told me I need to go out in my garden and remove and destroy any invasive Chinese praying mantis egg cases I can find in my landscape and garden. I thought mantises were endangered. What should I do?
A. Experts disagree on what to do about Chinese praying mantises. Chinese mantises were introduced to the U.S. more than a hundred years ago in California as a beneficial insect to reduce insect pests of food crops grown there. Over time, Chinese mantises have “naturalized” and spread to the entire United States. There is a native Carolina mantis that appears in gardens and landscapes in the U.S. It is smaller and less numerous than the Chinese mantis.
Recently – social media discussions and “experts” have pushed for the removal of Chinese mantis egg cases from landscapes and gardens. They have claimed that the Chinese mantis is extremely aggressive and will even attack butterflies, hummingbirds and small rodents. They also state that Chinese mantises are less beneficial than the native Carolina mantis.
It is true the Chinese mantises are larger and more aggressive than the native Carolina mantis, and that they tend to stay in more localized areas – near flowers for instance. They have in isolated cases attacked hummingbirds and butterflies in a garden. The native mantises will also attack insects such as butterflies if they are near. Mantises by their very nature are predators in a garden and landscape. If they are hungry, they will eat about anything – including themselves. Females will often eat a male trying to mate, and even eat their young on occasion. Young mantis nymphs will often eat each other in an attempt to survive. It a dog-eat-dog world – or in this case mantis vs. mantis (and any other creature) world.
University of Kentucky Extension entomologists state that it is probably better to think of Chinese mantises as an introduced – rather than an invasive – pest because the insect has been in the United States for such a long time. Of the more than 20 species of praying mantis found in North America, none are considered endangered.
Whether or not you remove the Chinese mantis egg cases from your garden and landscape is ultimately up to you. The Kentucky entomologists in their opinion say the result of leaving egg cases or removing them will most likely have little impact on either mantis population overall in the big scheme of things.
Folks want to do the right thing and help reduce the impact of non-native insects or plants taking over landscapes and gardens. In this case, it is a tough choice. Search “Why Do Some People Want to Kill Praying Mantises?” at kentuckypestnews.wordpress.com to read more from the Kentucky group.
Even with this controversy, mantis egg cases are offered for sale on the internet – even when experts from many sources question their overall value for reducing damaging insect populations.
