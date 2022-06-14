Q. Something is wrong with my peach trees. Parts of the leaves are disfigured, with pinkish cupped areas. What is going on?
A. I compiled information from Ohio State, West Virginia, Michigan State, and the University Illinois Extension to help answer your question. It sounds like your peach may be infected with peach leaf curl. Peach leaf curl is a springtime fungal disease that occurs on peach, almond, nectarine, and other related species. The disease, though not a problem every spring, can be severe during cool, wet springs that follow mild winters – sound familiar? Infected leaves become thickened, distorted, and leathery. The distorted leaves will eventually turn pink, red, or purple. The fungus weakens peach trees by causing defoliation and decreased fruit quality and yield.
The fungus survives the winter as spores on bark and buds that are washed or windblown onto peach twigs and buds during the spring and summer. They remain lodged in bud scales or crevices in the bark throughout the summer and following winter. These spores germinate in early spring during periods of frequent rain as the buds open. If rain does not occur at this time, the spores remain inactive and little or no infection occurs. Once the leaves mature and the weather warms up, infections stop. Only new leaves are susceptible to infection, so if no spore germination occurs at bud break, then little damage occurs that year. Spores can remain inactive for several years on the peach tree until conditions are right for infection to occur. This explains why peach leaf curl can periodically cause severe defoliation even though it was not noticed the previous growing season.
There is no secondary spread of this disease from leaves infected in the spring to new leaves produced later in the growing season. Once infected leaves drop, no further symptoms will appear during that growing season.
Once symptoms of peach leaf curl leaf curl are visible, fungicide treatment for that season is not effective. Wait until the end of the season to manage the disease. Rake up fallen leaves. Pruning in the late fall prior to fungicide application can reduce the number of spores overwintering on the tree and reduce the amount of fungicide needed. Consider growing disease-resistant cultivars such as Avalon Pride, Redhaven, and Indian Free.
To help prevent peach leaf curl, spray chlorothalonil (Daconil), or apply organic products such as lime sulfur, or Bordeaux mixture to the trees in late fall after leaves have dropped, or in early spring before the buds begin to swell. Once buds start to swell, it is too late to prevent infection.
Peach leaf curl doesn’t usually kill trees, but it can weaken severely infected trees. This can cause the trees to be more susceptible to other problems (diseases, insects, stress). There is also an increased chance of winter injury, as well as the potential for a smaller peach crop the following year.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.