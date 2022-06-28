Q. I have noticed many pines in the area have brown needles and it looks like they are dying. What is wrong?
A. Diplodia tip blight (also called Sphaeropsis Blight) is a fungal disease of stressed conifers, especially Austrian, red, and Scotch pine. The disease is especially prevalent this year because of all the rainfall we received this spring. Diplodia kills current-year needles at the tips of branches.
Symptoms often start on the lower half of the tree and progress upwards. When the new needles are expanding, they become stunted, turn yellow, and then turn tan or brown. Often resin droplets are seen on the dead shoots. In summer, tiny black fungal fruiting bodies called pycnidia are visible on the needles, on second year seed cones and on infected bark. As lateral shoots are killed, whole branches may die back to the trunk and the tree becomes disfigured. Heavily infested trees usually die.
The fungus overwinters in infected shoots, bark, and seed cones. Every spring, wind and rain disseminate the fungus, which infects the plant by penetrating it through wounds or pores in the needles. Once the fungus penetrates the plant, it quickly spreads throughout the needles, then to the stem and into nearby needles and cones. The needles begin to die several weeks after infection. Later in summer and fall after the needles have died, the fungal fruiting bodies (called pycnidia) appear on the base of the needles or on second-year seed cones.
Management of tip blight involves both cultural and chemical control methods. Since cones and dead needles contain the fruiting bodies that produce millions of spores, rake and remove and destroy all infected needles and cones under the tree and remove dead and dying branches and shoots during dry weather. Pruning tools should be disinfected between cuts by dipping them in alcohol or bleach (one part bleach to nine parts of water). Maintain tree health because the disease is more severe on trees that are under stress. Keep the tree watered during dry periods. Maintain a layer of mulch under the tree to conserve moisture. Avoid pruning trees from late spring to early summer when they are most susceptible. Avoid planting Austrian, red and Scotch pine.
A certified arborist should spray fungicides at least two to three times during the growing season. Arborists have better fungicides and equipment to help control this disease. Often the trees will perish if nothing is done. Death of trees may be delayed but is still inevitable regardless of treatment because the disease is so virulent in our area.
It’s risky to plant and grow many pines in our area. Climate change has added more stress on pines as we experience more flooding rain and periods of severe drought that makes pines more susceptible to disease and insect invasion. Norway spruce, Black Hills spruce, Douglas fir, Limber pine, Japanese black pine, Canadian hemlock (in shady areas) and Bald cypress may be better alternatives for evergreen tree planting in our area.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.