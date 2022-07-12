Q. It has been hot and dry recently and my plants look a little sickly. Should I be watering and fertilizing?
A. It is amazing to me that parts of my backyard gardens that were sopping wet a month ago are now bone dry because of the very hot and dry weather we have experienced recently.
The El Niño drought of 1988 was intense and widespread and qualifies being one of the costliest natural disasters in the history of the United States. The summer of 2012 was the third-warmest summer ever in the history of the U.S. That year taught everyone how quickly water tables can fall – especially in urban areas where runoff is a huge issue.
Most plants need about an inch of rainfall per week to grow well. The amount of water needed by plants does vary by soil type, exposure, and even the type of plant that is grown. Unamended clay soils are the worst because they retain water so tightly that it is unavailable to plants. Adding peat moss, compost, or worm castings can really help soils hold onto water at the right amounts.
Never water plants in the late afternoon or evening. This practice promotes disease. Watering in early morning is the most efficient way to water plants. Contrary to popular belief, watering when it is hot doesn’t burn plant leaves. It’s just inefficient and cold water can sometimes stress hot plants.
Digging down 6 inches near annual flowers and vegetables with a hand trowel is the only way to determine if the soil is moist or dry, telling you how often and how long you need to water. Water long enough so the soil becomes moist at that depth.
This can take awhile, because generally an average faucet only produces a gallon of water every 30 to 40 seconds and it will take several gallons to water an area properly. Annual flowers and vegetables usually need watering about every two to three days during summer drought.
It is best to water established trees and shrubs deeply and infrequently, if at all. Hydrangeas and rhododendrons in particular need more water than most, especially if they are planted where they receive afternoon sun. In general, these plants, and recently planted trees and shrubs, need deep watering about every three to five days during hot dry periods.
Most established perennials will need deep watering about once a week during hot dry periods. There are exceptions. Astilbes and clematis are touchy when it comes to drying out. Other plants, such as sedums, barely need water at all.
Mulching conserves soil moisture. Three inches of mulch is all you need to help conserve moisture. Do not pile mulch around the trunks of trees or the crown area of perennials.
Rainwater is best for plants because the slightly acidic rainwater is best for plants to absorb nutrients.
Most folks underfertilize vegetables and flowers. In general, fertilize annuals and vegetables every 10 to 14 days during the growing season. Apply before watering or a rain as some fertilizers applied to dry plants can burn them.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.