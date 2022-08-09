Q. It seems as if my perennial flowers and vegetables are struggling more this summer. Any tips on reviving them?
A. Its been a tough year for plants in general. We began the year with a cool, wet spring which delayed growth and development, then quickly entered a drought period with little rain, followed by a derecho and drenching rains, and then finishing with more intense heat and drought conditions. Such is gardening in northern Indiana.
One thing that happens regardless of weather is the need for a boost with plant nutrients around mid-summer. As plants grow larger, their need for nutrients increases. In addition, we water more in periods of heat and drought. Water leaches nutrients – especially nitrogen – away from plants. Slow-release fertilizers one might have used around perennials earlier in the season probably have run out, especially with the flooding rains. This is a good time to top dress near vegetables and perennial flowers with a balanced all-purpose fertilizer such as 12-12-12. Generally, you want to apply about a one-quarter of a cup of fertilizer per plant, or scatter about 2 pounds of fertilizer per 100 square foot of area. If you are into organics, then apply 1 inch of compost around perennial flowers and larger vegetables like tomatoes, and to the sides of vegetable rows. I ran out of compost, so I purchased a nice organic mix at the garden center that contained compost, worm castings, and sphagnum peat that is very good for plants.
Conventional fertilizer, like the 12-12-12 I mentioned, are derived from salts, so one must water the fertilizer in or wait before a rain before applying. Otherwise, they might burn the foliage of the plants you are trying to boost.
Last year I tried something different to provide my plants in raised beds more long term and slow release nutrients. I call this lasagna hugelcharring – combining the elements of lasagna gardening, hugelculture and biochar in one fell swoop.
Lasagna gardening involves building a raised bed by adding layers of leaves, compost, rotted manure, and other materials to create soil. Hugelculture is a technique when one buries small tree limbs or twigs at the bottom of a raised bed to slowly release nutrients to plants. Biochar is a technique derived from the inhabitants of the Amazon forest who successfully grew food plants in “dark earth” where campfires were located. In this case I made my existing beds much taller and accessible by adding materials to make them almost 3 feet in height. At the bottom I added small limbs and twigs from a campfire that had been charred. Don’t add charcoal briquets, walnut limbs, or wood ashes. I then added 6-inch in depth layers of leaves, compost, and other materials to fill the bed. The first year after creating this bed was frustrating, because I had to water the beds more. This year I have huge plants in the raised beds that have weathered the storms – and the weather – quite nicely.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.