Question: I have heard that I can bring some flowers indoors to grow them during the winter. Is this true?
Answer: Generally, flowers that can handle lower light outdoors can be overwintered indoors. They will need at least a half day of direct sunlight from a south-facing or west-facing window. Bay windows or sunrooms facing these directions work well. Even then, it can be challenging because sometimes we have many overcast days during the winter months, so direct sun is scarce.
Annual “wax” begonias or “winged” begonias are one of the best annual flowers to bring in to grow as houseplants during the winter. Just dig a wax begonia growing outdoors with plenty of soil and place in a container with adequate drainage holes. I prefer clay pots, as they can hold more moisture and humidity (if several plants are grouped together) than plastic containers, as many areas in a house have much lower humidity than a tropical environment. Begonias are native to tropical or subtropical regions, so make sure the plants are placed in areas that are away from drafts or doors that may be opened nearby during the winter. One can also place them in hanging baskets to hang in a sunny area. If winged begonias are already in a basket, just bring the basket indoors before a hard frost.
It’s a good idea to inspect the plants before bringing them indoors to make sure they are free of disease or hitchhiking insects or spiders. If the plants are in a basket, one can place the basket in a bucket of water briefly so insects that might have been hiding in the container will vacate. Plants will require less water during the winter, so avoid overwatering as the roots can rot if you do so. Begonias can develop powdery mildew in closed environments, so placing a small fan in the area can help circulate the air and avoid disease. A liquid-soluble fertilizer can be used periodically to promote growth and flowering. During the winter, it is likely the plants will become leggy, so pinch or cut them back if necessary.
Bedding impatiens and coleus can also be brought indoors, and they also require a sunny window to survive. They are more prone to be leggy, even with the best conditions, so cutting back will be necessary. Impatiens are even more susceptible to drafts, and regular fertilization will be needed to keep the plants healthy.
One can dig up zonal bedding geraniums, remove all of the soil from the plant’s roots, and store the plants in a large paper sack in a cool location (like an unheated garage). Some gardeners attempt to hang cuttings upside down in a cool, dry location and then mist the cuttings occasionally. I have also grown geraniums indoors as houseplants, and if they have enough light, they can do well. Replant the overwintered annuals outdoors around May 10 in our area and enjoy the plants for another year.
