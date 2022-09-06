Q. I collect water from my downspouts in a rain barrel to water my garden plants and recently that water has started to smell bad. I think it’s from the leaves that have gone in the barrel and decayed over time. Is this a sign I need to clean the barrel?
A. Collecting rain water is very sustainable because we are preventing water from entering storm drains – and saving money on water bills in the process. Rain water is by far the best water one can use to water outdoor plants because it is naturally acidic and contains some dissolved nitrogen, a very important plant nutrient. Using slightly acidic water is a good thing in our area because our soils are alkaline, and most plants generally prefer soils that are slightly acidic.
A roof will collect 62.3 gallons of water per 100 square foot of area covered by the roof per inch of rainfall. Collecting at least some of the water from a roof in a rain barrel system will help reduce the amount of water that runs into storm drains and ends up in the river, usually loaded with pollutants from the lawn, driveway or street.
Rainwater collection systems can be complex and quite expensive. Many gardeners prefer to set up their own systems to reduce costs. Make sure you use food grade barrels to collect water. Some systems have cut offs to prevent water from overflowing the barrel and divert the water to other areas, such as the lawn, for instance. Here is a website for a DYI collection system: www.wikihow.com/Build-a-Rainwater-Collection-System.
At the very least, you need to have a screen to cover the downspout openings, or a lid (with a hole for the downspout) to cover the barrel if it doesn’t have a cover. Buy some screen material at the hardware store; this and a cover will prevent debris from getting into the barrel. It will also help prevent mosquito larvae from developing in the barrel. You can also use a small portion of a mosquito dunk doughnut – also found at the hardware store – to prevent or reduce mosquito infestations.
One mistake that some folks make is to simply sit a barrel near a garden and think that the barrel will collect enough water for a garden.
An open barrel sitting out in the yard will have an inch of water in the bottom after an inch of rainfall – barely enough to fill a birdbath. I have observed a few community gardens make this mistake and their gardens fail because there isn’t enough water for the plants to grow.
I don’t believe using the smelly water in the landscape and garden is an issue. However, it is probably not a bad thing to clean the barrel at least once a year. Use the water up in the barrel outdoors. Then scrub the barrel using a 10% bleach solution, rinse and then clean with dishwashing detergent. Rinse, and then you should be fine.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.