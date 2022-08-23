Question: The June 13 derecho high winds caused my 18-foot blue spruce tree to lean over 15 or 20 degrees. I checked for roots out of the ground but there were none. The ground heaved a little, so I bought a 30-inch auger anchor and a heavy nylon tie down along with a ratchet come-along rated for 3,3000 pounds. I had a heavy rope to tie on the tree about 5 feet up. I put just a little tension on the ratchet – soaked the area under the tree for 20 minutes – and then I cranked the ratchet until the tree straightened up. I then added 5 evergreen fertilizer stakes about a foot apart around the base of the tree. I check the tree every day and it looks healthy. I soak the area under the tree about 5 minutes twice a week. My plan is to keep the tie down on for at least a year. In your opinion, will this tree survive, or will it just slowly decline and die?
Answer: Blue spruce is not a tree I recommend for this area, but it is obvious the tree holds great value for you. A partial answer to your question depends on whether the connection between the trunk and the root system was broken or damaged when the tree partially blew over. Only time will tell, but since you report the tree looks healthy so far, I believe the tree will most likely be OK.
My main concern here is to make sure the come-along rope you wrapped around the tree does not damage the trunk of the tree over time. Usually padding of some sort is placed around the wire or rope. If the rope cuts into the bark as the tree continues to grow, it will damage or sever the “conductive pipes” of the tree that transport water and nutrients. If it does cut into the trunk and sever the connections, the tree will indeed decline and die over time. Somehow you must use something to protect the trunk as the tree re-establishes itself. Usually, when arborists plant trees and stake them, old garden hose or inner tube rubber works the best to protect the trunk from damage. To do this you will need to once again soften the soil around the tree, carefully loosen the tension, insert the protective material around the rope, and then once again carefully apply tension to the come-along to keep the tree upright while everything heals.
The tree spikes were not needed and in fact can burn roots they come into contact with. The watering is fine on weeks where less than an inch of rainfall is received. As cooler weather develops in fall, further watering should not be necessary. I think next spring you can take off the come-along and ropes and the tree should be fine on its own.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.