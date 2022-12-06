Q. This fall I noticed small scattered brown areas in my front yard. It looks like my neighbor also has similar patches in his lawn. I am worried there is a disease appearing in the neighborhood.
A. I looked at the pictures you sent and I believe you have the beginnings of a nimble will invasion happening in the neighborhood. Nimble will is a perennial weedy grass that is easy to spot in lawns because it greens up late in spring and turns brown in early fall. It is usually distinguishable in cool-season lawns from its gray-green, coarse textured leaves. Nimble will patches may also be observed during the summer months as cool-season lawns are stressed by heat and drought. Homeowners want to remove nimble will because it is different from the carpet of cool season turf we are used to.
Perennial weedy grasses can be a problem when they invade lawns and landscapes, and nimble will is no exception. It spreads by above-ground shoots or stolons, often forming circular spots in the lawn that can grow 1 to 2 feet in diameter each year. Nimble will has a fibrous root system and can be easily pulled. This is deceiving to people who think it is easily removed by pulling. Any small piece left in the ground will start new growth. Nimble will also spreads via seeds. Plants flower and produce seeds in late summer/early fall. Nimble will grows in sun or shade and can easily outcompete bluegrass that is in shade or stressed.
The use of cultural practices, such as increased mowing height, fall fertilization and overseeding to enhance cool-season turf density and vigor, may help the lawn to outcompete nimble will infestations. There are no organic herbicide control options I could find for nimble will control.
University extension sites list nonselective and selective herbicide control options for nimble will, which can be controlled by spot-treating with a nonselective systemic herbicide such as glyphosate (Roundup). For best results, apply when the plants are young and actively growing. But because nimble will is capable of reestablishing through surviving stolons, at least two glyphosate applications are recommended, but three or more may be needed for complete eradication. It is important to allow the weed to regrow before making any follow-up applications. Since glyphosate kills everything it come in contact with, reseeding is necessary to reestablish turf.
Two new herbicides – Tenacity and Pylex – provide selective control options for nimble will in cool-season turf. These herbicides are applied with several applications. Homeowners are encouraged to hire professionals to make applications as the timing of application is crucial to success.
It is important to collect mower clippings from areas invaded by nimble will because of the chance that seed or stolons (above-ground rummers) can spread the weed to other areas. Pictures and more information are at https://turf.purdue.edu/nimblewill/.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.