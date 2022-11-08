Q. I bought Darwin tulips for my garden, but I am not sure when to plant them this fall. Should I worry?
A. It is difficult to tell sometimes what kind of tulips are best for our area. Darwin tulips are late-blooming tulips with tall stems that are classic English garden favorites. I like Darwin hybrid tulips better because they flower earlier and are a bit tougher and able to handle our Midwestern soils and weather. I tend to order bulbs from Dutch suppliers. In this case the bigger the bulb, the better.
Spring bulbs such as tulips can be a challenge because there are many things that can go wrong, even with the best intentions. One must first make sure you wait to plant spring bulbs until daytime temperatures are reliably in the 40s. If you plant tulips too early, then there is a chance the bulbs will begin to grow too early and be damaged by severe cold.
Bulb-planting tools or even drills can help reduce time and effort when planting large number of bulbs. Make sure to read the planting directions carefully so you are planting the bulbs at the correct depth. Plant tulips in well-drained sunny areas that receive at least six hours of full sun. Tulips can grow in clay but prefer soils that are more friable – meaning looser and less compacted than clay. Amending areas with Canadian sphagnum peat moss or compost will help.
Critters such as voles and chipmunks can decimate bulb plantings. At the very least, I place a small amount of coarse gravel in each planting hole when planting tulips to help protect the bulbs from critters. I also toss a small amount of bone meal, crushed dried eggshells, or crushed clam shells in the planting hole. These materials protect the bulbs from critters, and also supply calcium and phosphorous that can help with flowering. Some bulb fanciers actually plant their bulbs in protected cages of hardware cloth or chicken wire to protect their bulb investment.
Next spring, fertilize the area with a balanced fertilizer or a fertilizer containing higher amounts of potassium and phosphorous once the foliage emerges, and once more when flowering is complete. Do not cut back the foliage after flowering because it is necessary for the bulbs to recover and store more energy for next year. One can cut back the foliage when it turns brown and withers.
Some folk worry when late frosts or freezes nip back the emerging foliage. It does take a bit of energy to recover from the damage, but tulips are quite cold-hardy and can withstand some damage.
Sometimes rabbits can eat the flowers, and folks wonder what happened. One might have to place cages over the tulips to prevent rabbit damage.
Tulip plantings tend not to last for long periods of time in our area. Often it is necessary to replant tulips every two to three years or so for the best performance.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service.