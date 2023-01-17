Q. I have had a snake plant in my home for many years. This year, out of the blue, it produced flowers. Is this unusual?
A. The snake plant belongs to my group of hard-to-kill houseplants that I recommend to homeowners. It is a tough customer. Native to West Africa, the snake plant has several common names which include Saint George’s sword, mother-in-law’s tongue and viper’s bowstring hemp. It is interesting that Snake Plant is a member of the Asparagus family – though the plant is not considered to be edible. It was a member of the genus Sansevieria, but in the early 2000s, DNA analysis found that snake plants were closely related to Dracaena – another common houseplant.
A snake plant may reach 4 feet tall in its native habitat, but indoor plants usually reach approximately 2 to 3 feet in height. Outdoors in Africa, the plant can produce small, fragrant, greenish-white flowers on mature plants in spring. When the plant is grown indoors, flowers and orange fruit are quite rare.
The snake plant is easy to grow as a houseplant in our area. It can be grown in a wide variety of cultural and environmental conditions. It prefers warm, bright locations such as west or south-facing windows, but also tolerates lower light conditions. It’s a great plant choice for office environments as it can take some pollutants and add oxygen to the air.
The plant is drought tolerant, so avoid overwatering – especially during winter. Many folks use clay pots to grow snake plants as the heavier pots can help keep the plants from toppling over. They are tropical plants that won’t survive cold conditions, but the plant can be grown outdoors during the summer months in our area if protected from harsh afternoon sun. You can make more snake plants by cutting sections of the foliage – treat with root hormone – and planting the cutting in a well-drained potting mix. Snake plants can live for 20 years or more.
Sometimes extremely pot-bound snake plants grown in cool conditions can produce very fragrant sprays of tiny flowers. Consider yourself lucky to have it produce flowers. Because it’s rare for snake plants to bloom indoors, a snake plant flower symbolizes prosperity. If your snake plant flowers, more good things are ahead!
Some people in West African countries use the snake plant in rituals that aim to remove evil spirits that will protect the owner from harm. The plant has many uses in Africa. Fibers from the leaves were used make bowstrings, slingshots, baskets and rope.
Research has shown that some species of snake plants contain anti-inflammatory compounds that were used to treat scrapes, cuts and burns.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.