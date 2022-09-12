Spencerville’s covered bridge has been an integral part of the town’s identity since 1873.
Spanning the St. Joseph River, it’s not only an important piece of its history, but a focal point of community pride and a center for activities. Plans are being made for a celebration next year to mark the bridge's 150th anniversary.
In the meantime, members of the Friends of the Bridge committee have been working to raise money to restore the bridge and keep the town's favorite icon open to the public.
People come from all over Indiana and surrounding states to drive and walk across the bridge, according to committee members Pat Hollman, Bob Wilder and Mary Diehl. They are referred to as "bridgers," and the group liken them to those people who drive all over the country to see lighthouses.
DeKalb County at one time had five covered bridges. One was moved to Conner Prairie north of Indianapolis, which left the Spencerville bridge the only remaining bridge in day-to-day use. It’s also one of just 90 covered bridges left in the state.
The bridge, which is located on Mill Street and the park on the east end of the old wooden structure, is busy with activity on weekends. The St. Joe/Spencerville Lions Club donated a pavilion for picnicking. Over the years it has been the site of weddings, church services, high school prom photos, classic car shows and just last month the bridge played host to the 19th annual fundraiser "supper on the bridge."
“Fundraising is pretty much a constant job,” Diehl said. “Since 2020 we’ve raised $50,000 to replace the bridge decking (floor) and had enough left to install state-of-the-art security cameras.
Wilder, who works to make sure the property is clean and safe, monitors the cameras and has noted that overnight activity includes a yellow and white cat that visits the bridge regularly.
In 2018 the bridge failed its annual inspection and had to be shut down while the county, which actually owns the bridge, replaced the lower chords (supports at each corner of the structure) that were rotting. The bridge had to be lifted so new chords could be inserted. The bridge reopened to traffic in June 2021.
Friends of the Bridge committee members are planning to plant flowers and bushes that were native to Spencerville in 1873 to stabilize the area around the egress to the bridge. They’re also exploring establishing a trail that they hope will be a place where people can learn about the bridge and other local historical information. The committee is also partnering with the Indiana Department of Fish and Game, which owns the boat ramp on the north side of the bridge, to help control flooding.
While the bridge has had some close calls with rising flood waters over the years, the most memorable event happened on Sept. 26, 2012, when the GPS in a semi-tractor/trailer directed its driver over the bridge rather than County Road 68 which parallels it.
The truck smashed both end pieces bearing the name of the bridge and ripped out all the cross supports along the entire 160-foot-length of the structure. A person who witnessed the crash chased down the fleeing truck and convinced the driver to return to Spencerville where he was arrested. The trucking company’s insurance paid for the repairs.