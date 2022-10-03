Do you take your tailgating to the extreme? Or, do you know someone who does? We would like to talk with you about your dedication to your favorite team while tailgating for an upcoming story in The Journal Gazette. Send your name, city of residence, phone number and what you do during your tailgating to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net by Oct. 10.
