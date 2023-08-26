Q. My surprise lilies are blooming in my wooded landscape. When can I move them safely to other areas?
A. Surprise lilies are native to China, Japan and Korea but have naturalized in many areas of the United States.
They are related to Amarylis and have similar characteristics to Amarylis bulbs in that they have a period of dormancy between growing foliage in the spring that dies back which is then followed by flowers in late summer and fall. This is the “surprise” that occurs when flowers suddenly appear where there was only bare soil before. Surprise lilies are also called “naked ladies,” “resurrection” lilies or “magic” lilies. In the southeastern U.S., they are sometimes called hurricane flowers because the flowers appear at the beginning of the hurricane season.
These lilies belong to the genus Lycoris – named after a Roman actress who was the mistress of Marc Anthony, the famous suitor of Cleopatra. The genus name squamigera refers to scales on the flower that cause the flowers to “glow” in a landscape. Surprise lilies were introduced to the United States in the mid-1800s. They are often found in landscapes with older homes near wooded areas with dappled shade and sun.
Surprise lilies often naturalize in sunny or part-shaded areas in woodland landscapes. They love to grow in sunny or filtered areas on the edge of the woodland area. The flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds. The plant is deer and rabbit resistant.
Surprise lilies do not like overly wet areas as this causes rotting of the bulbs. Otherwise, they have no serious disease or insect issues.
Transplanting surprise lilies can be difficult. Most experts say that one can move surprise lilies either in early spring when the new foliage just begins to appear, or in the fall when the flowers are beginning to die back.
Use a trowel or shovel to carefully lift and loosen the soil around the bulbs and lift them from the soil. Plant the bulbs in an appropriate area in clusters about six inches apart at the same depth as they were dug. Keep in mind that the bulbs are poisonous if ingested, so wear gloves when moving and handling them.
Keep the area moist after planting, but don’t overwater them. Generally very little water is needed during the summer dormant period. A layer of leaves or mulch can be placed over the are in the winter as severe cold can damage or kill the bulbs. This a because we are at the top of surprise lily’s cold hardiness range in our area.
Don’t expect the bulbs to produce flowers the first year after planting, but I moved some surprise lilies this year and they are blooming now. It was a pleasant surprise.
Some surprise lilies can become overcrowded and need to be divided and relocated to keep the planting healthy. Low-growing perennials such as garden phlox can also be interplanted with surprise lilies so that there are plants that provide interest when the surprise lilies are dormant.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To submit a question, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.