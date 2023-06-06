Q. I need to move a large, purple-flowered clematis vine to another location in my landscape. What tips do you have?
A. Moving a large clematis vine is a risky process – even riskier during the heat of summer.
Being successful with the move means understanding how clematis grows and flourishes in the garden and landscape. It is well known that clematis vines flourish when the plant is grown in areas where the roots are kept protected and cool, with the leaves of the plant exposed to full sun. Often clematis vines are planted next to perennials or small shrubs which cool the roots.
Most experts recommend cutting back the existing vine to about 2 to 3 feet above soil line. This is going to set back any future flowering significantly until the plant once again becomes established. Dig as much of the root system as you can and place it in a large wheelbarrow. Some gardeners suggest having some water in the wheelbarrow beforehand to make sure the soil ball is moistened as much as possible.
Transplant the clematis to its new location where the backfill from the wide planting hole can be amended with compost or worm castings. In this case, avoid using Canadian sphagnum peat moss as clematis actually prefers slightly alkaline soils.
Plant the clematis slightly below grade as the growing point of the plant prefers to be protected from harsh sun. Make sure the soil is well-firmed around the plant as air pockets left after planting can also dry out the roots.
After planting, mulch the area to keep the roots cool. Many experts recommend using a root stimulator containing indole butyric acid help promote new roots and also to help prevent transplant shock. Keep the root system well-watered in periods of summer drought. Sometimes twice a week deep watering is recommended the first year.
What happens next depends on what type of clematis one has. There are three types or classes of clematis most common in the trades. The class I prefer flowers on new growth. These class 1 types tend to be more vigorous. They should recover more quickly from the move. These type of clematis require cutting back to 2 to 3 feet above ground level yearly for the best growth.
The other types – Classes 2 and 3 – either flower on wood produced the year before, or reflower on wood produced the year before.
Either way, only minimal pruning can be performed, and over tine produce plants with bare stems on the lower portion of the plants. In general these types produce fancier flowers on plants that are a bit more finicky. These clematis types can recover more slowly from a move.
In ancient Greek mythology, it was believed that the purple clematis flower was created when the wine god, Dionysus, shed tears of red wine over the grave of a young mortal woman named Clematis. Make sure to move your clematis properly to avoid tears if the move is not successful.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.